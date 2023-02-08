Destiny 2 community feels underwhelmed with the Titan Strand super 

Bungie recently released more information regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 Darkness subclass, Strand. All three classes will receive new powers in Neomuna, allowing them to weave a brand-new element alongside Aspects, features, supers, and abilities.
Despite Warlock's ability to summon and Hunter's ability to wield a rope dart, Titans seemed underwhelming to most of the player base. The tank-based class was shown to be dual-wielding massive blades of Strand in their super form, which also acts as a roaming ability similar to Hammer of Sol, Fists of Havoc, and Behemoth.
The community is disappointed with how Bungie approached the new super for Titans the same way they have in the past few years.
Titan Strand supers have disappointed the Destiny 2 community due to their similar design to other abilities
Like other subclasses, the Strand can be used across all three classes in Destiny 2. Typically, there were always mixed reactions from players who spent thousands of hours playing only one class. According to the community, Titan's showcase did not sit right with most players.
In yesterday's Lightfall trailer, the upcoming subclass Strand was showcased across the three main classes in the game. Warlocks have been teased as the master of summons, and Hunters have been teased as grapplers with melee abilities. Compared to the Titan subclass, these classes were shown in detail for an extended period.
However, when the time came for the showcase of the tank class, the community was left with a shortage of details regarding abilities. The only thing shown, however, was the same old roaming ability that lets the user kill adds (additional enemies) at most.
A particular post on Reddit has been getting some traction, which points out the issue with the roaming supers and the core of Titan's Fantasy. The post further details how Titans have always been advertised as a melee and tank-based class, since Arc 3.0 brought in multiple melee abilities, including range.
The post's main focus was to have a community discussion to avoid having similar super abilities across all five Destiny 2 subclasses. Many players want anything but melee for Titans, as two of the unique non-melee supers, hammer and bubble, are from Destiny 1.
In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Bungie stated the following regarding Titan's core fantasy:
Titan mains, we love you. We do. But remember that we try to reinforce your core fantasy. And at some point, your guy's holding the fist on the cover of the game.
As things stand right, Hunter and Warlock's abilities have received way more positive feedback than Titan's. It will be interesting to see if Bungie has anything more in store for the Destiny 2 subclass besides punching enemies for a short duration.