Destiny 2 community feels underwhelmed with the Titan Strand super 

Bungie recently released more information regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 Darkness subclass, Strand. All three classes will receive new powers in Neomuna, allowing them to weave a brand-new element alongside Aspects, features, supers, and abilities.

Despite Warlock's ability to summon and Hunter's ability to wield a rope dart, Titans seemed underwhelming to most of the player base. The tank-based class was shown to be dual-wielding massive blades of Strand in their super form, which also acts as a roaming ability similar to Hammer of Sol, Fists of Havoc, and Behemoth.

The community is disappointed with how Bungie approached the new super for Titans the same way they have in the past few years.

Titan Strand supers have disappointed the Destiny 2 community due to their similar design to other abilities

Like other subclasses, the Strand can be used across all three classes in Destiny 2. Typically, there were always mixed reactions from players who spent thousands of hours playing only one class. According to the community, Titan's showcase did not sit right with most players.

In yesterday's Lightfall trailer, the upcoming subclass Strand was showcased across the three main classes in the game. Warlocks have been teased as the master of summons, and Hunters have been teased as grapplers with melee abilities. Compared to the Titan subclass, these classes were shown in detail for an extended period.

However, when the time came for the showcase of the tank class, the community was left with a shortage of details regarding abilities. The only thing shown, however, was the same old roaming ability that lets the user kill adds (additional enemies) at most.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack



Titans are huge armored warriors.



Credit: Titans may hold fists in the subclass art, but on game covers they hold weapons & hammers 🫡. #Destiny2 Titans are huge armored warriors.Credit: reddit.com/r/destiny2/com… Titans may hold fists in the subclass art, but on game covers they hold weapons & hammers 🫡. #Destiny2 Titans are huge armored warriors. Credit: reddit.com/r/destiny2/com… https://t.co/EgXXKUakNN

KackisHD @RickKackis Destiny 2 Players reacting to the Strand Titan: Destiny 2 Players reacting to the Strand Titan: https://t.co/bqGLVzRuwC

KackisHD @RickKackis Honestly some of the Strand Titan's abilities look pretty dope,

(Suspending enemies with your class ability? Yes please!)



But yeah,

I get why Destiny 2 players are disappointed we get yet another Melee-Focused roaming super.

Especially after we JUST got that with Stasis. Honestly some of the Strand Titan's abilities look pretty dope,(Suspending enemies with your class ability? Yes please!)But yeah, I get why Destiny 2 players are disappointed we get yet another Melee-Focused roaming super.Especially after we JUST got that with Stasis.

PlainWhiteBread @PWBread



…still kinda mad that Titan is another melee-oriented roaming super like most of its other iterations, especially when it could have been a shutdown super using a backpack-fed assault cannon made of Strand. @DestinyTheGame Strand looks pretty great! Green is my favorite color.…still kinda mad that Titan is another melee-oriented roaming super like most of its other iterations, especially when it could have been a shutdown super using a backpack-fed assault cannon made of Strand. @DestinyTheGame Strand looks pretty great! Green is my favorite color.…still kinda mad that Titan is another melee-oriented roaming super like most of its other iterations, especially when it could have been a shutdown super using a backpack-fed assault cannon made of Strand. https://t.co/FkNHtbimac

A particular post on Reddit has been getting some traction, which points out the issue with the roaming supers and the core of Titan's Fantasy. The post further details how Titans have always been advertised as a melee and tank-based class, since Arc 3.0 brought in multiple melee abilities, including range.

The post's main focus was to have a community discussion to avoid having similar super abilities across all five Destiny 2 subclasses. Many players want anything but melee for Titans, as two of the unique non-melee supers, hammer and bubble, are from Destiny 1.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



(via Bungie on Titan's core fantasy: "Titan mains, we love you. We do. But remember that we try to reinforce your core fantasy. And at some point, your guy's holding the fist on the cover of the game."(via @GamesRadar Bungie on Titan's core fantasy: "Titan mains, we love you. We do. But remember that we try to reinforce your core fantasy. And at some point, your guy's holding the fist on the cover of the game."(via @GamesRadar) https://t.co/tHSAdrrYoo

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Bungie stated the following regarding Titan's core fantasy:

Titan mains, we love you. We do. But remember that we try to reinforce your core fantasy. And at some point, your guy's holding the fist on the cover of the game.

As things stand right, Hunter and Warlock's abilities have received way more positive feedback than Titan's. It will be interesting to see if Bungie has anything more in store for the Destiny 2 subclass besides punching enemies for a short duration.

Poll : 0 votes