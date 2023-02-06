Destiny 2 Lightfall's Hunter Exotic is receiving negative feedback due to its PvP-focused perk

Bungie has always looked to balance the sandbox for Destiny 2, regardless of the season and expansion. All three classes are bound to be treated equally, with Exotics and weapons released based on their play style. However, according to many in the community, recent tweaks and releases make it seem like the Hunters are getting unfair treatment.

From ability and cooldown nerfs, to underwhelming subclass aspects and Exotic releases, the class has seen a massive decline in pick rate for PvE compared to Warlocks and Titans. Things got worse after Bungie's reveal of Lightfall Gear, which showed Hunter Exotic and its very little involvement with the Strand subclass.

The community is not happy with Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotic helmet for Hunters

The armor piece in question here is Cyrtarachne's Facade, which will become available once Lightfall releases. To summarize their perk, the Hunter class will be able to achieve maximum flinch resistance for a short duration after grappling.

While the exact numbers are unknown, players are speculating about its usability, claiming it to be useful only in PvP.

As true as it may be, plenty of PvE activities can also inflict a lot of flinch on players. However, the issue lies in comparison with the other two classes. Both Warlock and Titan Exotic synergize directly with the Strand subclass, further amplifying either a Strand or class ability.

@DestinyTheGame Why do y'all have to make ugly exotic hunter helmet

@DestinyTheGame Why are you guys so afraid to make a good exotic for hunter and how come the Titan subclass and warlock subclass have exotics that can recharge other abilities just by getting a kill meanwhile, hunter has nothing like that?

Jared Mancha @Manchild125 @StefromBurnley @toby1kanobi @Dalton92_



You also have to look that hunters are sorely lacking in PvE, so what do they do? Add a hunter PvP oriented exotic that hurts hunters as the majority of the game is PvE. @DestinyTheGame I mean, having a higher player count does correlate with a higher amount of PvP usage so they aren't wrong.You also have to look that hunters are sorely lacking in PvE, so what do they do? Add a hunter PvP oriented exotic that hurts hunters as the majority of the game is PvE. @StefromBurnley @toby1kanobi @Dalton92_ @DestinyTheGame I mean, having a higher player count does correlate with a higher amount of PvP usage so they aren't wrong.You also have to look that hunters are sorely lacking in PvE, so what do they do? Add a hunter PvP oriented exotic that hurts hunters as the majority of the game is PvE.

Hunter's Exotic, on the other hand, can be used for one specific scenario, which also depends on the opposing party shooting the user. There is no clear motive involved with the perk, failing to lead anyone to test the true power of the new subclass.

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first time Hunters have received unfair treatment from Bungie. Several PvP-focused Exotics such as Wormhusk Crown, Mask of Bakris, Dragon Shadow, Raiju's Harness, and many more insult a PvE Hunter's dream of getting a decent Destiny 2 Exotic.

@DestinyTheGame An exotic that reduces flinch in PvP. Yikes. Exactly what's needed for an already dreadful PvP experience 🤣

@DestinyTheGame its flinch resistence which u can already build into. exotic is gonna be useless unless its does something else.

@DestinyTheGame So...we got a Exotic which already literally exists for Titans aka that Horn one but Strand and a useless Hunter exotic considering we already have flinch mods available (Also it'll be instantly nerf within like a day since people can't seem to counter invis etc)

The company should note that the constant release of Destiny 2 PvP-focused Exotics for Hunters has limited the class, making them less viable for endgame PvE content.

Timothy Mark! @Timothy_Mark7 @Juicebo61895424 @DestinyTheGame



@DestinyTheGame @DestinyBulletn it was mentioned that when a titan places a barricade it sends a strand lash and if it hits any enemies it gives the titan "strand armor" buff and the exotic sends out more lashes and the hunter exotic gives strand armor on grapple activation thus curious on what does it do

There are still meta-defining Exotics such as Liar's Handshake, Star Eater Scales, Omnioculus, and more. However, many users have been playing for years with the same Exotics in PvE, with only hopes of getting a new armor piece that can synergize with any subclass.

@DestinyTheGame Maybe the Hunter exotic also gives an over shield but it's seems it only provides an anti flinch perk. Which if that's the case then it's already a wasted exotic that's useless like 98% of exotic armor in this game.

As the days go forward, it will be interesting to see if Bungie will add any extra perks to the upcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall helmet, or if it will stay the same for the entirety of Y6.

