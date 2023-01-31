Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer reveals upcoming weapons and armor in Year 6

Ahead of the ninth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Bungie revealed a lot of upcoming weapons and armor pieces for Lightfall. In one of their scheduled trailers for January 31, players worldwide got to see the new element, Strand, in action.

To summarize, the company showcased Exotic weapons that can wield the Strand element, alongside new armor pieces for all three classes. Bungie will probably tie all three of these armor pieces in with the Legendary campaign reward pool, similar to The Witch Queen.

Strand Exotic weapons and armor pieces revealed for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall's weapon and armor trailer recently went live, giving the community a whole lot of info-dump within 2 minutes. From start to finish, here are all the gears shown in the trailer:

Final Warning Sidearm.

Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun.

Cyrtarachne's Facade Exotic Hunter helmet.

Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan leg armor.

Quicksilver Storm catalyst.

Swarmers Exotic Warlock leg armor.

Winterbite Stasis Exotic Glaive.

New Machine Gun teaser from Lightfall trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

Most of these gears seem to synergize directly with the new Strand subclass, be it a weapon or an armor piece. The following are the names of the gears alongside how they will function in the game:

Final Warning Sidearm: Charged tracking Strand rounds after kills, seems to work a lot like Cryosthesia-77K.

Charged tracking Strand rounds after kills, seems to work a lot like Cryosthesia-77K. Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun: Will weaken targets every four hits, and further volatile them with every sixteenth hit.

Will weaken targets every four hits, and further volatile them with every sixteenth hit. Cyrtarachne's Facade Exotic Hunter helmet: Reduced flinching to the user after they have just used Strand grappling.

Reduced flinching to the user after they have just used Strand grappling. Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan leg armor: Casting a barricade skill will spawn additional Strand lashes, which will further tangle enemies.

Casting a barricade skill will spawn additional Strand lashes, which will further tangle enemies. Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst: While not much is known, it seems that the catalyst will turn the ammunition type of the weapon to Strand. An additional perk will tangle enemies with Grenade kills.

While not much is known, it seems that the catalyst will turn the ammunition type of the weapon to Strand. An additional perk will tangle enemies with Grenade kills. Swarmers Exotic Warlock leg armor: Destroying tangled enemies will spawn threadlings.

Destroying tangled enemies will spawn threadlings. Winterbite Exotic Stasis Glaive: Summons frost orbs that further freeze targets.

Destiny 2 wave of Strand from Titan's barricade (Image via Bungie)

Players can expect more gears apart from the aforementioned ones, as Bungie has been pushing the aspect of new build crafting in the Lightfall expansion. Hence, as mentioned earlier, each class will be presented with the option to choose between two new Exotics after finishing the Legendary campaign.

The trailer ends by showing a Hunter throwing a Strand Tangle at a wave of enemies and a Cabal tank. Players can expect a full breakdown of the Strand in an upcoming blog post.

Poll : 0 votes