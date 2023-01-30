Bungie announces Destiny 2 Lightfall gear showcase ahead of upcoming weekly reset (January 31)

Destiny 2 Lightfall has less than a month remaining before it hits the official servers on February 28. The Year 6 expansion is promising to be one of the biggest in recent times, as Bungie has confirmed quite a lot of changes and additions with the arrival of Season 20 and other entries.

Starting off with all the upcoming content, the company has been teasing the community with a few things that are yet to arrive via the Game Awards and Neomuna trailer. However, things didn't end there, as players recently got to know about another announcement from Bungie, where they put up a special trailer on schedule for tomorrow.

The video has been titled "Destiny 2: Lightfall | Weapons and Gear Trailer", which will go live on January 31, at 7:00 am PDT.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Weapons and Gear trailer to go live before week 9 reset

Along with the introduction of a new expansion, Bungie is also bringing a brand new subclass into the mix. Hence, players will need to adjust their loadouts according to the new element. Since Beyond Light and Stasis, players have gotten hold of multiple Legendary and Exotic weapons that can wield the ice element.

First-ever Stasis Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

There are multiple new aspects of weapon mechanics and Exotic armor scheduled for Lightfall. The upcoming trailer will provide only a glimpse of what's to come, and can, by no means, be considered a traditional Bungie ViDoc. The release times for the trailer in all major regions are as follows:

India: 8:30 pm (January 31)

8:30 pm (January 31) China: 11:00 pm (January 31)

11:00 pm (January 31) UK: 4:00 pm (January 31)

4:00 pm (January 31) Australia: 1 am (February 1)

1 am (February 1) Brazil: 12:00 pm (January 31)

With Strand, since it's an unknown type of element, it's safe to assume that there will be some sort of Exotic weapon available at the start of Lightfall. In one of the trailers that were showcased last year, one of the frames at 22 seconds into the show shows a Guardian firing Strand from one of the weapons.

Strand bullets from the Lightfall trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

Additional weapons did seem themed, which included a Sniper Rifle and a Pulse Rifle, followed by Hunter's grapple on a Titan Thundercrash. There have also been multiple leaks on the internet, with talk of a Strand Bow dropping from the Lightfall Raid.

It is said to create grappling points for the new subclass, further allowing players to grapple in mid-air.

The Destiny 2 community can head over to this link to view the official trailer when it officially premieres.

