5 best Scout Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

Scout Rifles are one of the deadliest bunch inside Destiny 2 PvP simply because of their capability to quickly shut down opposing players from great distances. No matter the archetype, Scout Rifles have some of the longest damage falloffs in the game among primary-type weapons.

While Precision Framed types have their usage against clearing adds and dealing with Champions from a safe distance, Rapid Fire Frames are more viable inside PvP. The following article will list down five of the most deadly Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 and their perks.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

5 deadly Scout Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

1) Dead Man's Tale

The Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Dead Man's Tale has been through some tough times, as the weapon has gone through two major nerfs since its release. One is its damage falloff, while the other is its hip-fire RPM. What made DMT the most potent primary in Crucible was its capability to three-shot anything that moved at 150 RPM.

Sadly, the weapon fires at 130 RPM while hip-fired with 120 on aim. However, it can still deal the same amount of damage to enemies, with little to no damage falloff while aiming. Cranial Spike can two-shot enemies, which can be further paired with the Vorpal Weapon perk to melt roaming supers in PvP.

2) Eternal Blazon

The Eternal Blazon Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Omolon weapons haven't gotten the recognition they deserve ever since the launch of Destiny 2. Some viable PvP weapons include Hard Light Exotic and Cold Denial Pulse Rifle. However, Eternal Blazon is right up there among the best Scout Rifles in the game.

It is a Lightweight Framed weapon, which falls short in the Range department. The following perks will help you engage in 1v1 fights without any problems whatsoever:

Flash HS5 with increased Range and Zoom.

Ricochet Rounds for added Range.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed with constant precision hits.

Rangefinder for more Range, or Kill Clip for more damage.

Killing Wind is an excellent pairing with Kill Clip as well since the former perk grants the required Range.

3) Aisha's Embrace

The Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Aisha's Embrace was introduced with this year's expansion, The Witch Queen. It can be gathered from the Trials of Osiris loot pool or Saint-14's reputation inventory. This Rapid Fire Framed weapon wields the Void element and shoots at 260 RPM with a 74-meter damage falloff while aiming.

The best perks for Aisha's Embrace are as follows:

Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for added Range.

Perpetual Motion for bonus Stability and Handling while in motion.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as the wielder's health gets lower.

Other perks, such as Adagio for 30% more damage, can also be a viable option inside the Crucible.

4) Contingency Plan

The Contingency Plan Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Since Destiny 2 PvP is mainly about landing the first bullet on your enemies, there will be a lot of Rapid Fire Framed weapons in this fight. Typically, the Contingency Plan is a renewed Scout Rifle from Year 1, which can be acquired via the World Drop pool. The best perks to go for are as follows:

Extended Barrel for Recoil and Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Outlaw for a significant increase in Reload Speed after a precision kill.

Kill Clip for 33% extra damage on kill.

Tunnel Vision instead of Outlaw can be a decent choice, as the perk grants Aim Assist on kills.

5) Servant Leader

The Servant Leader (Image via Destiny 2)

Yet another Rapid Fire Framed weapon in the list, some claim that the Servant Leader is the improved version of the Contingency Plan due to its perk choices. However, it is essential for a weapon to feel adaptable during use.

While the Contingency Plan feels like a lightweight weapon, Servant Leader feels a bit more on the heavy side. However, both these weapons are of the same archetype. There are a total of 22 perks to choose from in the Servant Leader, and only around four of them can claim to be the best ones. They are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Rapid Hit for Stability and Reload Speed with each precision hit.

Kill Clip or Rampage for a 33% increase in damage after reloading on kill.

Other viable perk combinations include:

Killing Wind and Kill Clip.

No Distractions and Adrenaline Junkie.

Killing Wind and Rampage.

No Distractions and Kill Clip.

No Distractions and Rampage.

The Servant Leader can be acquired from Gambit matches and focusing on engrams inside Drifter's reputation.

