Aisha's Embrace god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Scout Rifles seem to be flowing with the current meta in Destiny 2. Aside from dealing damage to enemies and shutting down bosses, this weapon-type is also handy inside PvP for 1v1 fights.

Scout Rifles often come in numerous archetypes, varying damage outputs and fire rates.

Trials Report @TrialsReport It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:



🗺️ - Javelin-4 It's time for Trials! Here is the weekly map and flawless reward:🗺️ - Javelin-4 https://t.co/1ASwNHzNmi

Aisha's Embrace is the newest entry in Trials of Osiris, a Rapid-Fire framed weapon. This week's Trials of Osiris on March 25 brought the latest Scout Rifle to the loot pool, and everyone can get the Adept version after reaching Flawless. Typically, the standard variant can be acquired from the Saint's reputation.

The following article breaks down the best perks for Aisha's Embrace inside Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Best possible perks for Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Since removing the Igneous Hammer and Sola's Scar, Bungie has added two new weapons that are pretty useful inside PvE and PvP. They are The Summoner Auto Rifle and Aisha's Embrace Scout. However, the latter is relatively new inside the sandbox.

Many players have already acquired it by hoarding Trials Engram from before and opening it after The Witch Queen dropped. However, from a more official point of view, more than half the player base is scheduled to get it from the Trials on March 25.

Guardians can look for the following perks inside PvE:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

Armor-Piercing Rounds for bonus damage to shielded enemies.

Triple Tap to return one ammo in the magazine after three precision hits.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% extra damage against bosses and Champions or Fourth Time's the Charm for two ammo returns after back-to-back precision hits.

LUCKYY10P @LUCKYY10P Trials is on Javelin with Aisha's Embrace (Adept) for flawless and a god roll Reed's Regret with Veist Stinger on the second reset! Trials is on Javelin with Aisha's Embrace (Adept) for flawless and a god roll Reed's Regret with Veist Stinger on the second reset! https://t.co/wNa8eYZshf

Since this is a Rapid-Fire Framed weapon, it already has a high fire rate of 260. Thus, landing precision shots will quickly damage high-value targets and shut down Barrier Champions.

The best perks inside Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Smallbore for more Stability and Range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range, or High Caliber Rounds for flinching opposing Guardians.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Handling while moving.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling once the wielder's health gets lower.

DestinyTracker💙💛 @destinytrack



Map: Javelin - 4



Weapon (ADEPT): Aisha’s Embrace



#Destiny2 #SeasonofTheRisen Trials of Osiris is LIVE! (3/25 - 3/29)Map: Javelin - 4Weapon (ADEPT): Aisha’s Embrace Trials of Osiris is LIVE! (3/25 - 3/29)☀️ Map: Javelin - 4 Weapon (ADEPT): Aisha’s Embrace#Destiny2 #SeasonofTheRisen https://t.co/dj0UEssNX8

Pairing Eye of the Storm and Alacrity Origin Trait can be a deadly combination, as the weapon grants maximum aim-assist to the last fireteam member standing.

Aisha's Embrace also has a 36-meter damage fall-off on hip-fire, while 74 Meters on ADS. This is relatively low compared to other weapons such as Servant Leader.

