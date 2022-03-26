Xur is selling a god roll Night Watch in Destiny 2 right now (March 25)

Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 have enough importance inside higher-tier activities. It deals significant damage from great distances, which is viable against the Champions. With Season 16 synergizing its Champion Artifact mods with Scout Rifles, players will be looking to stun the Barrier Champions with the best gear.

Bungie recently revealed their roadmap and upcoming plans for the rest of Season 16. Starting April 5, Nightfall will host the Grandmaster variant for a week. Players have a little over a week to gather all the gears and be ready to farm Adept weapons.

Thankfully, Xur has brought in the Kinetic Legendary Scout Rifle known as Night Watch. The 200 RPM Lightweight Framed weapon is an excellent choice inside PvE with the right perks. The following article breaks down Xur's inventory and the perks he has brought in for Night Watch.

Night Watch from Xur in Destiny 2 this week (March 25)

Xur can be found in the Tower with the most recent daily reset. Spawn on the usual Courtyard waypoint and head left towards the Hangar. Take another left until you see the stairs at the end of the path. Xur can be found here standing on top of the stairs. However, his inventory is still bugged.

Xur has brought in the Telesto Fusion Rifle and other Exotic armors that are not worth picking due to their low base stats. These armors include Dunemarchers, Ophidian Aspect, and Foetracer.

While all of them are some of the best choices inside PvP, the low stats of 48 and 50 make them worthless.

Low-stat Dunemarchers (Image via Destiny 2)

The star of the show here is the very first Legendary weapon in his inventory, called the Night Watch. The perks Xur has brought in along with him are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range and Stability, or Smallbore for the same stats.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range, or Extended Mag for increased Magazine Size and reduced Reload Speed.

Subsistence for Auto-Reload of the magazine after a kill.

Explosive Payload for an Explosive AOE with each hit.

Night Watch from Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

What makes this combination so potent is the extra damage to Barrier Champions with the AOE. Add clearing will reload this weapon from reserves, making it a great choice inside the upcoming Grandmasters. In addition, it is a Kinetic weapon, which paves the way for strong Exotic Energy gears.

