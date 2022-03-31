5 best Primary weapons for Destiny 2 PvP 

Since the implementation of major PvP changes in Destiny 2, Primary weapons have been a lot more important than ever before. Instead of getting passive super-regeneration, players have to land Primary hits to recharge their super bars.

This was done with the 30th Anniversary patch to shift the focus of the Crucible into more gunplay.

The following article lists down five of the best Primary weapons that are both lethal and easy to use in Destiny 2 PvP.

5 of the most deadly Primary weapons that you can use inside Destiny 2 Crucible

1) The Summoner

The Summoner (Image via Destiny 2)

Auto-Rifles come in a lot of shapes, sizes, and fire rates. However, the ones that take the cake are the Adaptive Framed 600 RPM archetypes. They come with relatively more Aim-Assists, Stability, and Fire Rate, making them an easy choice to shut down opposing Guardians with a low TTK (Time to Kill).

The Summoner can only be picked up from Trials of Osiris in a particular week. It is a Solar weapon that comes with some of the best PvP friendly rolls in the game. The best combination to go for is as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Ricochet Rounds for Range and Stability.

Moving Target for Aim-Assist while moving, or Rangefinder for extra Range while aiming.

Rampage for 3x damage stack with each kill.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is also a great choice in the third column.

2) Dead Man's Tale

Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Even after the nerf, Dead Man's Tale is still considered to be one of the most deadly weapons in PvP. The weapon now fires at 130 RPM in hip-fire instead of 150, while having a relatively low falloff. However, it still takes three precision shots from a good distance to kill a Guardian inside PvP.

The Dead Man's Tale is up for grabs every weekend from Xur, where the perks you should be looking for are either Vorpal, Moving Target, or Killing Wind.

3) Shayura's Wrath

Shayura's Wrath (Image via Destiny 2)

Shayura's Wrath is a 600 RPM Precision Framed SMG, which means it packs more punches than Aggressive and Lightweight Framed weapons. This Trials weapon also comes with the Void element, which can synergize greatly with the recent rework of the subclass.

The best perk combinations for Shayura's Wrath are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability after pulling the trigger.

Kill Clip for an increase in damage after reloading on kill.

Other perks such as Killing Wind and Harmony are a great choice for a more Shotgun-based loadout.

4) The Messenger

The Messenger (Image via Destiny 2)

Before you come at me with a hammer for not putting in NTTE, hear me out. Both weapons have the same TTK (Time to Kill) where The Messenger is a legendary weapon and No Time to Explain is an exotic. However, the main difference here is the perk called Desperado, which used to roll with Pinnacles only.

The best perk combination for The Messenger is as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for great control in Recoil.

High-Caliber Rounds for Range and flinching enemies.

Rapid Hit for an increase in Stability and Reload Speed after rapid precision hits.

Desperado for increasing the fire rate to 600 after a precision kill.

Outlaw is a great choice in place of Rapid Hit, as the former allows a quick switch to the Desperado perk after a precision kill.

5) Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades (Image via Destiny 2)

Since the release of Ace of Spades, the weapon has set a benchmark on how great an exotic Hand Cannon should be. Packing the most range among the other 140 archetypes in the game, it comes with everything a Primary main would want in their weapon.

Some of the perks include High-Caliber Rounds for a flinch, Memento Mori for Kill Clip, and Firefly for an explosion.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

