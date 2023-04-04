5 best video game adaptations of all time

Video game adaptations may be used to expand the existing lore, tell the same story but in an interactive medium, or make spin-offs. Some of the best games in the world have been adapted from pre-existing media like novels, TV shows, comic books, or movies. Taking beloved characters from other media and letting fans interact with them or play as them can be a unique selling point for a video game. Those who want to play games based on some of the world's most popular franchises have come to the correct place.

This article will list five of the best video games that are adaptations of pre-existing media.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Walking Dead and 4 other best video game adaptations from pre-existing media

1) The Witcher series

Andrzej Sapkowski wrote a sequence of fantasy books that inspired The Witcher. Because of their unique setting and characters, the books were highly successful in Poland. CD Projekt Red skillfully converted the series into a video game, capturing the tone, scenery, characters, and feelings.

While the story is more like a spin-off from the novels, the game truly immerses the player in The Witcher's world. It shines brilliantly as a fantastic adaption while being a unique game that is still highly respected after all these years.

2) Spider-Man

Many of the Spider-Man games are beloved by fans of this Marvel superhero. Insomniac's recent games capture the feel of being the hero in question by refining web-slinging and battle mechanisms. Furthermore, the plot and characters all contribute significantly to the immersion of this video game adaptation of a comic book.

The games recreate the excitement and enjoyment of being Spider-Man while remaining loyal to his representations in comic books.

3) Batman

Batman is one of the world's most famous superheroes, and it's not surprising to see him get a few excellent video game adaptations. Batman: Arkham Asylum received significant praise for its attention to detail and graphics. The game's combat and Detective and Predator modes are exceptionally executed, allowing players to genuinely put themselves in the shoes of the Caped Crusader.

The following games in the series successfully built on these foundations leaving behind a legendary series for fans of the hero to try out.

4) The Walking Dead

Taking inspiration from the hit TV series of the same name, the Walking Dead video game series developed by Telltale Games is an excellent look into the horrors of surviving a zombie apocalypse.

This game series perfectly preserves its original material's outstanding character development, drama, and gloom while creating a genuinely exceptional immersive experience.

Telltale Games have also successfully made many excellent video game adaptations of movies, shows, and games. Most of them are praised for their incredible storytelling and characters.

5) Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise has its fair share of beloved video game adaptations offering a wide range of fun experiences. From funny Lego games to the rigorous Star Wars Jedi series, each has its unique taste of fun for its fans, and many of them are excellent adaptations of the source material.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is an excellent MMO for people who want to adventure with their friends. There are other genres as well for both single-player and multiplayer gameplay.

Video game adaptations have become a significant part of the gaming industry and are an excellent tool for franchises to expand their media and give more to their fans. Developers who do it right frequently understand their audience and know what to give. Excellent adaptations also feature engaging tales and exciting characters.

