''Been waiting too long'': The Walking Dead fans thrilled as season 11 hits Netflix

Season 11 of The Walking Dead premiered on AMC on August 22, 2021, and concluded on November 20, 2022. It consisted of 24 episodes and served as the long-running show's final season. While fans of The Walking Dead will miss the popular show, netizens will be overjoyed as the final season hits Netflix.

The final season of The Walking Dead will be released on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Those who missed it during its initial run and die-hard fans will be able to enjoy the series in one place.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their happiness. with one fan saying:

''Been waiting too long''

😈😝 @its_nataliedoee I’ve been waiting TOO LONG “The walking dead” season 11 will be on Netflix Friday !!!I’ve been waiting TOO LONG “The walking dead” season 11 will be on Netflix Friday !!! 😭😭😭 I’ve been waiting TOO LONG

Fans on Twitter are ecstatic by The Walking Dead Season 11 release on Netflix

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Netflix to release the show's final season. The final episode aired on AMC on November 20, 2022, almost 50 days before. The Walking Dead has been running since 2010 and has easily become one of the most-watched series of all time.

m. @maldaniellee they finally putting s11 of the walking dead on netflix they finally putting s11 of the walking dead on netflix

𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ @MANOMAGlC The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix tomorrow The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix tomorrow https://t.co/2tw0Zbxeol

alana @alanargarcia__ i’ve been waiting so long for season 11 of the walking dead to come on netflix and now i’m so ready for friday i’ve been waiting so long for season 11 of the walking dead to come on netflix and now i’m so ready for friday 😩

NCR Chimp @stylestchimp The walking dead last season is on Netflix when I’m off for two days, I’m binge watching The walking dead last season is on Netflix when I’m off for two days, I’m binge watching

MK @mickeyymitch05 Really thinking about rewatching the walking dead. Since Netflix releasing season 11 soon Really thinking about rewatching the walking dead. Since Netflix releasing season 11 soon

The Walking Dead has garnered millions of fans worldwide over the years with its intense story and complex relationships between the characters amidst a zombie apocalypse. Zombies are called Walkers in the show. The release of the latest season on Netflix has thrilled fans, and some have stated that they want to binge-watch it.

One fan said that he is going off the grid for two days to finish the season while another said he is considering watching all eleven seasons again.

9Leg Parlay @Sweat_2fit @jgatzme Early seasons was goated ! Best thing on tv at the time I brought a Netflix just for the walking dead @jgatzme Early seasons was goated ! Best thing on tv at the time I brought a Netflix just for the walking dead

³⁰...🪐🍷 @hotdog_water30 THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11 IS COMING TO NETFLIX FRIDAY YASSSS THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 11 IS COMING TO NETFLIX FRIDAY YASSSS

🌿 𝓐𝔪𝒆𝓈 🌿💙💛He/Him @AmeKunzite i live in fear every day that Netflix will take the walking dead off i live in fear every day that Netflix will take the walking dead off

Miller ODaniel @djmillerodaniel @netflix thank you for putting season 11 of the walking dead to netflix this friday, i love you guys @netflix thank you for putting season 11 of the walking dead to netflix this friday, i love you guys 😂

Twitter users are applauding Netflix for finally making the last season available on their platform. Despite some claims to the contrary, many people find the most recent seasons of the show to be highly entertaining to watch. Numerous significant characters have left the show throughout the years. Either they were eliminated, or the main plot simply continued on without them.

Thankfully, the beloved Daryl, Carol, and Maggie are still in it. Several new faces have joined the cast over the past few seasons and have pulled off stellar jobs. Eugene, Rosita, Gabriel, Aaron, and the fan favorite "wielder of Lucille" Negan are also in the final season of the show.

What is The Walking Dead about?

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlar, The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror TV series. In this universe, the planet has been taken over by zombie-like creatures called walkers with only a handful of people alive.

The survivors must face other human survivors who have created groups and societies with their own sets of rules and morality in addition to fighting the walkers in order to survive. These often result in open, hostile conflicts.

The show's IMDB description reads:

"Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive."

Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, was one of the main protagonists in the earlier seasons of The Walking dead. Several actors have featured in the show, including Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey DeMunn, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Scott Wilson, and several others.

The series ran for 12 years and contained 177 episodes across 11 seasons, with every episode running between 41 to 67 minutes.

Poll : 0 votes