Fact Check: Are there zombies in China? TikTok trend debunked 

TikTokers believe that China is making zombies, but it is a complete lie. The root of these strange rumors lies in an opinion piece published by a website called We Are The Might in July 2021.

The article suggested the idea of a zombie apocalypse and its probable causes, saying that Communist countries like China are most likely to become the home of an outbreak. The article seems to hold no facts or truths, but it has somehow found its way to TikTok and has created panic among its users - many of whom shared their worries on the internet.

What did the article say about zombies invading China?

Written by Ruddy Cano, the article was posted on the website on July 16, 2021. The title reads:

"This is how a zombie apocalypse is most likely to start in China"

The writer claims that a zombie apocalypse is most likely to begin in a communist country like China, claiming that they would keep the information about an outbreak secret until it becomes uncontrollable.

The article took reference from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and claimed:

"Communist countries have time and again chosen to suppress information until it is no longer deniable. In 1986, when the Chernobyl disaster happened, the Soviet Union refused to acknowledge a problem until other countries had irrefutable proof something was wrong."

The article also alleged that Chinese culture doesn't appreciate owning up to their mistakes and looks at it as a "sign of weakness," adding that "losing face" after making a mistake is "worse than the actual mistake," among Chinese people.

The article quoted a fictional book, called World War Z by Max Brooks, which says:

"By refusing to admit the truth of the zombies' outbreak to the world, the Communist Chinese government aided its spread due to misinformation about what was actually happening."

The article asserted that in case of an apocalypse, the Chinese population would not want to look "powerless" in front of the world, and would lie claiming that "the outbreak was natural rather than criminal negligence."

The writer stated that looking at China's population, the zombie apocalypse in the country could prove to be fatal, claiming that the country's government will "lie" and hide the truth from the world until it becomes unmanageable.

The author also made unsubstantiated claims, saying that China has ambitions of creating "bioweapons," and would try to focus on making profits during an outbreak. He suggested that the CCP will try to create a vaccine for zombies, and sell it to international countries.

However, the author felt that in the end, the Chinese Government will not be able to conceal the outbreak, and will need first-world countries to assist them to clear out the problem. He took reference from the hit fiction movie Resident Evil and wrote:

"Instead of China having a Resident Evil Umbrella Corporation-like deliberate response to zombies, they would most likely fall flat on their faces. The politicians at the top would continue their caricature-like information suppression tactics. The poor and disenfranchised would suffer the most. Eventually, the rest of the world would have to clean up their mess like always. "

The rumor caused fear among internet users

Confused and scared users took to social media inquiring about the zombie situation. A few of them posted:

fel ♡'s fiona @lorveing_ wait what's this zombie situation in China that's been going around ? /genq wait what's this zombie situation in China that's been going around ? /genq

NK @NicksonRono18 utter panic that there is a zombie apocalypse on the horizon and that it's all starting in China !!! Breakingutter panic that there is a zombie apocalypse on the horizon and that it's all starting in China !!! Breaking 🚨utter panic that there is a zombie apocalypse on the horizon and that it's all starting in China !!!

𝐕𝐞𝐧 ⁷ @JEONrocking ZOMBIES IN CHINA?????? Bye I’m gonna off myself before they get me !!!!! (Zombies are quite literally my WORST fear) ZOMBIES IN CHINA?????? Bye I’m gonna off myself before they get me !!!!! (Zombies are quite literally my WORST fear)

t𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘩 @httprashveena why people on tiktok be saying there’s zombies in china why people on tiktok be saying there’s zombies in china 💀💀

Cy @cyfiral WHY IS EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT ZOMBIES IN CHINA WHY IS EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT ZOMBIES IN CHINA

cam @0_0wwx @5o928o i saw some tiktok saying there were zombies in china @5o928o i saw some tiktok saying there were zombies in china

A similar rumor became famous last year when a video of a woman started circling social media. It was later found that the woman was dealing with emotional distress when the video was taken.

There is nothing to worry about, as there is no solid proof about an upcoming zombie apocalypse. Zombies are fictional characters present in horror movies. Readers can check out the original article by Ruddy Cano here, but we would advise you not to take it seriously.

