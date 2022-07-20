Will Resident Evil return on Netflix? Everything we know so far about Season 2

Andrew Dabb's live-action adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil video game series for Netflix premiered on July 14, 2022, and garnered mixed reviews from viewers and critics. It featured an ensemble cast led by Lance Reddick, who played Albert Wesker. Ella Ballinska and Adeline Rudolph starred as the Wesker twin sisters, while Paola Núñez played Evelyn Marcus.

While the show did not entirely derive from the lore, and many characters from the video game franchise remained amiss, it offered many nods to the source material while retaining its originality.

The plot of Resident Evil was split between the 2022 and 2036 timelines and the story alternated between the two.

Season 1 of the action-horror series came to an end with many cliffhangers and lingering questions. Prime among them were the fate of Jade and the identity of a certain Ada Wong.

Here's what we know about a potential Season 2 of Dabb's adaptation.

Resident Evil Season 1 recap: A retroviral outbreak zombifies the human race

Resident Evil Season 1's plotline primarily deals with a retroviral outbreak of a bioweapon called T-virus, which has turned most of the human population into Zeroes (zombies) in 2036.

Back in 2022, Billie and Jade Wesker explored the secrets and scandals of an evil megacorporation called Umbrella Corporation.

Viewers also saw Albert Wesker return to the series, a character that died in 2009, according to the video games. It eventually becomes clear that he is a clone and that there are many other clones, too.

As the young Wesker twins settled into the New Raccoon City, created by the Umbrella Corporation, they stumbled upon dark maneuvers that would eventually be responsible for the outbreak.

With an excess of zombies and monsters, the series features plenty of gore, action, horror and bloodshed, with Jade navigating her way through the post-apocalyptic world in 2036. Various characters support Jade's storyline, in addition to older Billie who reunited with her sister in 2036 in a villainous form.

Towards the end of the season, the tension between the sisters had risen to the point of explosion; and explode it did, with Billie shooting at Jade. It was also suggested that Jade's daughter Bea might have some special powers that helped her tame the beastly crocodile. Billie fled with Bea after leaving Jade for dead, and fans were left wondering whether she would live.

Additionally, the ending also included a major cliffhanger involving Ada Wong. In 2022, while escaping the Umbrella headquarters, Albert gave Jade a piece of paper and said, "find her." The paper held the address of a woman named Ada Wong.

Will Resident Evil return for a Season 2?

The short answer is that there is no official word on its renewal status. However, it's still too soon to conclude anything.

While Netflix has made no official announcement regarding the show's return for a second season, the cliffhangers at the end of Season 1 suggest that there is a possibility.

The lack of a second installment would be a great disservice to those who enjoyed the live-action series and are rooting for another season.

If Resident Evil does get the green light for a second season, it likely won't be released until the end of 2023. That's still a very long way to go.

The first season of the video game adaptation wrapped filming in July 2021 and premiered a year later. Since the show is yet to be picked for a second season, expect a long wait for the questions left in the wake of Season 1 to get answered.

What to expect from Resident Evil Season 2 if there is one

At the end of Season 1, Billie shot Jade and fled with her daughter in 2036. One can only expect the animosity between the sisters to deepen and more fights to occur between the two before any hopes of reconciliation begin to appear. The climax also saw human bioweapons Tyrant make an appearance.

Season 2 could delve into Tyrant tyranny, the origins of the calamitous viral outbreak in New Racoon City, and Billie and Jade's continuing struggle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

Ada Wong would also become a part of the Resident Evil storyline should the streamer greenlight it for a second season. In an interview with Screen Rant, creator Andrew Dabb confirmed that Wong would 100% appear in the second season (if there is one).

According to the video game franchise, Ada Wong is a fan-favorite character who was first introduced in Resident Evil 2. She is a spy and covert operative working against Umbrella.

In the 2022 timeline, she could play a role in training and colluding with the Wesker sisters to expose Umbrella.

Resident Evil Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far