How many siblings does Rebel Wilson have? Actress shares rare photo with sisters in pink swimsuits

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram profile today to share images of herself with her sisters. The 41-year-old uploaded a carousel of pictures from a family trip to Fiji. She was spotted with her two sisters Annachi and Liberty. The pictures were humorously captioned, “The Wilson sisters for the WIN!”

The trio sported pink swimwear at the beach, with Rebel Wilson wearing a high-waisted pink swimsuit with a catchy phrase of ‘Let’s get physical’ written on it. Liberty Wilson could be seen wearing a similar swimsuit while Annachi wore swimwear with the word ‘MAMA’ written on the chest.

The Bridesmaids actress’ niece also appeared in the pictures wearing a matching version of the pink swimwear line. The picture was reportedly taken a year ago, but was posted recently.

More about Rebel Wilson’s family

The How To Be Single actress is the oldest child and has three other siblings, including her two sisters and brother. Her sister Liberty was born two years later in 1980 while her brother Ryot was born in 1988. Their youngest sister Annachi (whose real name is Annaleise) was born in 1992.

Liberty Wilson works in the family business and runs a dog kennel alongside their mother Sue. Rebel has revealed on The Daily Show that her family are “very into dogs,” adding that her great grandmother started the Beagle Club in Australia.

Interestingly, the actress told Forbes that she was actually allergic to dogs. She jokingly added:

“So that's why, my childhood, you know, there's some tragedy in there as well.”

In an interview, Rebel Wilson shared that Liberty was named after a British department store. She was determined to keep the tradition of “unusual” names intact leading to the name.

Not much is known about her youngest sister Annachi. In 2018, Life & Style magazine reported that she was an exchange student living in Toronto. However, Annachi still appears alongside her celebrity sister at several red-carpet events.

However, the Wilson sisters’ only brother Ryot stays away from the public eye. He is reportedly an online poker player and has occasionally been spotted alongside his sisters. He last appeared on television on Amazing Race Australia with his sister Liberty in 2011. Speaking about him, Liberty said in an interview:

"Ryot is very competitive. He's pretty intelligent. He's one of the most arrogant people I've come across."

Ryot responded to her statement, saying:

"I would agree with that; I am intelligent."

Hello magazine reported that Rebel and her sister Annachi live in Los Angeles while the rest of their family continue living in Australia.

Edited by Atul S