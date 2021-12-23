Who is Matt Reid? All about Rebel Wilson's rumored new boyfriend

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson showed up at the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards) with a male companion. Media believe 31-year-old Australian tennis player Matt Reid is her new boyfriend.

Matt is a professional tennis player and met Rebel Wilson through Brittany Hockley and her boyfriend, Jordan Thompson, who is also an Australian tennis player.

The four attended the AACTA together, with Rebel wearing a short black dress with silver detailing while Matt looked crisp in a white tuxedo.

Matt Reid: Rebel Wilson's rumored boyfriend

Matt and Rebel Wilson arrived at the AACTA along with the couple and friends Brittany Hockley and Jordan Thompson. Jordan is also a professional tennis player and he was an acquaintance with Matt through the sport.

Their monochrome paired outfits looked stunning, with Rebel donning a short black dress with silver detailing paired with black pumps, while Matt wore a white tuxedo and black pants. Reid and Wilson looked extremely happy together in various pictures posted on their social media handles.

Rebel Wilson, who is also a tennis fan, allegedly spent time with the trio at the 2021 US Open in New York City in August earlier this year.

All about Matt

Matt Reid, who goes by the nickname Reidy, is a professional Australian tennis player. With a doubles ranking of 85 on ATPtour.com, the talented sportsman took up tennis at the tender age of seven.

Wimbledon 2021(Image via Matt Reid/Instagram)

Born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, Reid lived in the town of Galston, New South Wales until he was offered a scholarship at Nick Bollettieri Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Matt played his first professional match at the age of 19 after competing in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship along with Bernard Tomic in 2008.

Another sport the tennis player loves is rugby. Apparently, rugby was his backup plan if tennis hadn't worked out. Reid is very close to his family and has 3 siblings, including a twin sister.

It's been almost a year since Rebel Wilson broke up with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch in February 2021.

