How did Sean Wainui die? Wife leads tributes as 25-year-old rugby player passes away 

New Zealand’s rugby community is mourning the loss of Chiefs winger Sean Wainui, who died in a car crash on Monday morning. The Super Rugby star passed away in a tragic crash near Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty region.
The 25-year-old reportedly hit a tree while driving in Omanawa on New Zealand’s North Island. The Bay of Plenty police released a statement stating that one person had died in a single-vehicle accident. NZ Rugby later confirmed that Sean Wainui was the car crash victim.
The rugby star is survived by his wife Paige Wainui and their children Kawariki and Arahia.
Sean Wainui’s wife took to Instagram last night, posting a story of the two together. In it, she wrote:
“I’m broken. I’m right here, baby. Always and forever.”
Paige Wainui shared a picture of a black and white shot of her holding Sean’s hand while showcasing his distinct tattoo. The two were married just a year ago in September.
Tributes pour in after Sean Wainui passes away in a car crash
The Whatatutu native was raised in Auckland and has been a rugby fanatic since he was a teenager. He captained Takapuna Grammar School, his school team, before debuting for Taranaki in 2014.
Speaking of Sean Wainui’s character, current coach Neil Barnes told the New Zealand Herald:
“He's such a good person, so this is tragic. He's a really good community and family man. I feel so sorry for his partner. He's got a young one as well. It's terrible for their whole family.”
The New Zealand representative played 53 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders. He was playing for club Chiefs at the time of his death.
Sean Wainui made history in June after becoming the first player to score five tries in a trans-Tasman game against the NSW Waratahs.
Adding to his long list of contributions to the rugby community, he also represented the Maori All Blacks on 10 occasions.
Speaking of Sean Wainui, Coach of Chiefs and Maori All Blacks said:
“He epitomized everything you could possibly ask for in a player. He was an influential member of the teams he has been a part of, and his presence will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Paige, Kawariki, and Arahia and his wider whānau at this difficult time. We are offering them our full support along with our players and staff.”
A statement released by the All Blacks read:
“We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau.”
Reacting to the heartbreaking news, many fans took to Twitter mourning the loss.
Mark Robinson, best known as New Zealand’s rugby boss, described the tragedy as a dark day. He urged the media to give Sean Wainui's family “space to grieve as we all reflect on a young life that has ended far too early.”
Police continue to investigate the fatal crash. They confirmed that the crash took place around 7.50 AM.