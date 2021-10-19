How did Sean Wainui die? Wife leads tributes as 25-year-old rugby player passes away 

New Zealand’s rugby community is mourning the loss of Chiefs winger Sean Wainui, who died in a car crash on Monday morning. The Super Rugby star passed away in a tragic crash near Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty region.

The 25-year-old reportedly hit a tree while driving in Omanawa on New Zealand’s North Island. The Bay of Plenty police released a statement stating that one person had died in a single-vehicle accident. NZ Rugby later confirmed that Sean Wainui was the car crash victim.

The rugby star is survived by his wife Paige Wainui and their children Kawariki and Arahia.

Sean Wainui’s wife took to Instagram last night, posting a story of the two together. In it, she wrote:

“I’m broken. I’m right here, baby. Always and forever.”

Paige Wainui shared a picture of a black and white shot of her holding Sean’s hand while showcasing his distinct tattoo. The two were married just a year ago in September.

Tributes pour in after Sean Wainui passes away in a car crash

The Whatatutu native was raised in Auckland and has been a rugby fanatic since he was a teenager. He captained Takapuna Grammar School, his school team, before debuting for Taranaki in 2014.

Speaking of Sean Wainui’s character, current coach Neil Barnes told the New Zealand Herald:

“He's such a good person, so this is tragic. He's a really good community and family man. I feel so sorry for his partner. He's got a young one as well. It's terrible for their whole family.”

The New Zealand representative played 53 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders. He was playing for club Chiefs at the time of his death.

Sean Wainui made history in June after becoming the first player to score five tries in a trans-Tasman game against the NSW Waratahs.

Adding to his long list of contributions to the rugby community, he also represented the Maori All Blacks on 10 occasions.

Speaking of Sean Wainui, Coach of Chiefs and Maori All Blacks said:

“He epitomized everything you could possibly ask for in a player. He was an influential member of the teams he has been a part of, and his presence will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Paige, Kawariki, and Arahia and his wider whānau at this difficult time. We are offering them our full support along with our players and staff.”

A statement released by the All Blacks read:

“We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau.”

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, many fans took to Twitter mourning the loss.

LHP @lupehepalasi Incredibly sad news to learn of Sean Wainui’s death. Moe mai ra Chief! 🕊 Incredibly sad news to learn of Sean Wainui’s death. Moe mai ra Chief! 🕊 https://t.co/9LEJVlcfiV

D @drofnaps Paige and Sean Wainui let us into their everyday lives, the good and the bad. Their successes and heartbreaks. Their children, their careers, their home etc. Didn’t know them personally but my heart is so vaivai for their aiga. Manuia lou malaga, Sean! Moe mai rā 🕊 Paige and Sean Wainui let us into their everyday lives, the good and the bad. Their successes and heartbreaks. Their children, their careers, their home etc. Didn’t know them personally but my heart is so vaivai for their aiga. Manuia lou malaga, Sean! Moe mai rā 🕊

Wef.T.0️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ @TewetiniT I think the most admirable thing about Sean Wainui was how proud he was to be 100% unapologetically maori. I think the most admirable thing about Sean Wainui was how proud he was to be 100% unapologetically maori.

Ultimate Rugby @ultimaterugby Terrible news this morning as we hear of the passing of Sean Wainui. Rest in Peace😢 Terrible news this morning as we hear of the passing of Sean Wainui. Rest in Peace😢 https://t.co/e2Kdyx1mrU

recordingvibes @ananotsowintour Rest in love Sean Wainui. I always admired the way he made his Māori identity front and center, loved on his wife & their little family. That in itself is a beautiful legacy. Rest in love Sean Wainui. I always admired the way he made his Māori identity front and center, loved on his wife & their little family. That in itself is a beautiful legacy.

𝕲𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖙 𝕰𝖛𝖊𝖗 @lowtaps Absolutely heartbreaking news about Sean Wainui. Feeling for his family, especially his wife and babies! We loved watching their videos 💔 Absolutely heartbreaking news about Sean Wainui. Feeling for his family, especially his wife and babies! We loved watching their videos 💔

Sky Sport NZ @skysportnz Gone too soon 💔🖤💛 #Chiefsmana through and through 💪 Sending our aroha to Sean Wainui's whānau, teammates, fans, and everyone at @chiefsrugby today from all of us at Sky SportRest in peace, Sean 🖤 Gone too soon 💔🖤💛 #Chiefsmana through and through 💪 Sending our aroha to Sean Wainui's whānau, teammates, fans, and everyone at @chiefsrugby today from all of us at Sky SportRest in peace, Sean 🖤 https://t.co/xJSAjggzLk

John Porch Fan Account @eanna_e Devastated to hear about Sean Wainui😞. You talk about a role model in sport, he's your example. One of my favorites to follow off the pitch with videos like this. Rest easy Sean🖤♥️💛 Devastated to hear about Sean Wainui😞. You talk about a role model in sport, he's your example. One of my favorites to follow off the pitch with videos like this. Rest easy Sean🖤♥️💛 https://t.co/bltQsaPuzY

Kennyon Brown @kennyonbrown The passing of Sean Wainui just reminds you again that you can never underestimate the luxury of being able to wake up every morning, going about your day, and returning home. Enjoy life to the fullest because life is crazy out there. RIP KING. Praying for his family. 🕊💔 The passing of Sean Wainui just reminds you again that you can never underestimate the luxury of being able to wake up every morning, going about your day, and returning home. Enjoy life to the fullest because life is crazy out there. RIP KING. Praying for his family. 🕊💔

Mark Robinson, best known as New Zealand’s rugby boss, described the tragedy as a dark day. He urged the media to give Sean Wainui's family “space to grieve as we all reflect on a young life that has ended far too early.”

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash. They confirmed that the crash took place around 7.50 AM.

