Who is Christina Ricci married to? Relationship with Mark Hampton explored as couple tie the knot

Actress Christina Ricci is now married to celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton. Ricci announced the news via Instagram on October 9.

The Mermaids star shared snaps from the wedding in her latest post alongside a selfie where she and her husband stood in front of a beautiful display of roses.

Ricci wore a white button-down shirt with a red lip, gold earrings, and a well-brushed ponytail, while Hampton was spotted in a relatively matching outfit.

The pair married two months after Ricci announced her pregnancy. She shared a picture of the sonogram in August 2021 on Instagram. Hampton also shared the same on his page.

Who is Christina Ricci’s husband?

Mark Hampton is a 37-year-old celebrity hairdresser. He has been in the industry for over 18 years. He is active on Instagram with 5,016 followers and 1,255 posts.

Hampton began his career at Radio Hair Salon and was an Editorial Art Director for one year. He joined as a Global Ambassador at Tony and Guy Hair Meets Wardrobe from 2013 to 2016.

He is currently a hairstylist at Julian Watson Agency, based in London. Hampton is also a makeup artist and has worked with various models in the last few years.

Mark Hampton was born in the USA on July 14, 1984. Peter Hampton and Ann Hampton are his parents and he has two sisters – Kirstin Ann and Katie Louise.

Ricci and Hampton's relationship timeline

It is unknown when and where Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton met for the first time. However, on his birthday, Hampton made his first appearance on Ricci’s Instagram in July 2021.

Hampton gained public attention after Ricci announced her pregnancy. Christina Ricci is also the mother of seven-year-old Freddie from her previous marriage with James Heerdegen.

Ricci and Heerdegen tied the knot in 2013 and divorced in 2020. In an interview with The Edit in 2017, the Pan Am star said that she was a different person before she became a mother.

