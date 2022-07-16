"What were they thinking?": Fans ridicule Netflix's Resident Evil

Netflix's much-anticipated Resident Evil series premiered on the platform on Thursday, July 14, 2022. However, fans' initial reactions to the show have been far from positive. Many ridiculed the series for its dialogues and slammed the writers, wondering what they had been thinking.
The plot of the series focuses on Albert Wesker's daughter Jade who, along with her twin sister Billie, discovers certain disturbing truths about her father and the Umbrella Corporation. The story alternates between two timelines, 2022 and 2036. Viewers expressed their mixed emotions towards the new horror series on Twitter.
Viewers mock Netflix's Resident Evil mercilessly on Twitter
Several viewers took to Twitter to ridicule Netflix's Resident Evil. Many criticized and mocked the dialogues from the show. Some mentioned that they ''can't even get through the first episode.''
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.
Some, however, mentioned that the show had a few redeemable qualities and it was worth a watch, despite several issues with the script. There were quite a few on Twitter who praised actor Lance Reddick's performance in the series.
Most fans are clearly disappointed with the series' plot, writing, and direction. Critics have also not been too enthusiastic about the show, giving it mixed reviews.
Netflix's Resident Evil plot and cast
Netflix's Resident Evil follows a complex storyline alternating between two timelines that span across two decades. Albert Wesker's daughter Jade is at the center of the plot and plays a major role in both timelines. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix states:
''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''
The series stars Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska in pivotal roles. Reddick portrays the role of the evil Dr. Albert Wesker, while Balinska plays his daughter Jade Wesker. Apart from the two leads, the cast of the series also includes:
- Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker
- Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus
- Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra
- Turlough Convery as Richard Baxter
- Connor Gosatti as Simon
The show was helmed by Andrew Dabb, who's best known for his work on The CW's Supernatural.
About the franchise
Resident Evil is an iconic video game franchise that was first adapted into a film in 2002, starring Milla Jovovich in the lead role. The first film of the franchise, set in Raccoon City, focused on a young, fiesty woman named Alice who, singlehandedly, tried to battle the evil Umbrella Corporation as it sought to destroy the human race via a zombie apocalypse.
The film series is massively popular among horror fans and commercially successful for that reason. Critical reception to most of the movies has been mixed, bordering on negative. Jovovich's lead role in the films garnered her worldwide fame and she also received praise for her performance even if the movie failed to attract the same reception.
Resident Evil is now available to stream on Netflix.