What does R rating mean? Certification explored as Resident Evil creators promise more "gore"

Netflix's much-awaited Resident Evil has finally hit the streaming platform. Per a report by Bloody Disgusting, MPA has given the film an R rating, citing ''strong violence and gore and language throughout.''

Although previous films in the franchise incorporated elements of horror with sci-fi, this one is expected to be more violent and gory. The show is based on the popular video game franchise and follows storylines set in two different times: 2022 and 2036. With that said, read further to find out what an "R" rating means in the context of the current film and in general.

Netflix's Resident Evil: R rating explained

The creator of the series, Andrew Dabb, spoke to Rotten Tomatoes and mentioned that Resident Evil is ''very much an R-rated series'' and that it's ''probably more gory and more R-rated than the movies ever were.'' This means that the series is not suitable to watch for children under the age of 17 in the absence of an adult. According to filmratings.com, a movie with an R rating:

''Contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.''

An R-rated film may include explicit depictions of violence, strong language, drug abuse, adult themes, and nudity. Parents are advised to conduct extensive research on R-rated films and accordingly decide if they're suitable for their children to watch. The age restriction on R-rated films is mandatory in the US. It is an offence to let a child under the age of 17 watch an R-rated film in a theatre in the absence of an adult. Different theatres may have different policies for R-rated movies. Some theatres may ask for ID proof to verify the person's age.

Some of the most popular films with an R rating are: Joker, Deadpool, Logan, American Sniper, It Chapter Two, and many more.

Resident Evil movies were also R-rated due to their depiction of ''strong violence.'' However, the new Netflix show has an entirely different look and feel and is more inclined towards the horror aspects of the series, unlike the films, which tend to explore more elements of action and sci-fi than horror. So, viewers can expect a lot of violence and gore in the latest installment.

The Resident Evil film franchise stars Milla Jovovich in the lead role of Alice, who's received widespread critical acclaim for her performances over the years. The series enjoys massive popularity around the world among horror lovers and is one of the most commercially successful horror movie series.

More details about Netflix's Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows a complex storyline that covers two timelines: 2022 and 2036. The story is mostly shown from the perspective of Jade Wesker, who, along with her twin sister Bill, finds out certain disturbing secrets about her father Albert Wesker and the Umbrella Corporation after they move to the New Raccoon City. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''

The series stars Lance Reddick and Ella Balinska in pivotal roles. Reddick plays Albert Wesker while Ballinska dons the role of Albert's daughter, Jade Wesker. Adeline Rudolph plays the role of Billie Wesker, Jade's twin sister, in the show. There are several other actors in supporting roles, including:

Connor Gosatti as Simon

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Andrew Dabb, who's best known for his work on the popular fantasy show Supernatural, is the creator of the series.

Don't miss Resident Evil on Netflix on July 14, 2022.

