"That looks promising": Twitter goes berserk as The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus joins John Wick spinoff Ballerina 

On Tuesday, December 13, Deadline announced that American actor Norman Reedus has joined the upcoming John Wick spinoff, titled Ballerina. Needless to say, the news sent netizens into a frenzy.

Producer Erica Lee unveiled the big reveal to Deadline when she said:

"We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he’s joining the Wick universe. He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina."

Norman Reedus is best known for starring as Daryl Dixon in all 11 seasons of the AMC horror drama series, The Walking Dead. In the show, Daryl is a loner who is living in the shadow of his older brother, Merle.

Fans reacted to the announcement with much excitement. One netizen even deemed the film's casting to be "promising."

Norman Reedus' inclusion in Ballerina has skyrocketed fans' expectations

Keanu Reeves made a statement by starring in John Wick in 2014, a film known for its relentless raw brutality and mind-blowing action sequences.

The story of John Wick follows former hitman Wick and his attempt to hunt down a group of men who broke into his home, stole his car, and killed his puppy, which was the last gift to him from his deceased wife.

The film was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently in post-production and will be released next year.

Following the announcement about Norman Reedus' inclusion in the cast for Ballerina, fans of Reeves and Reedus took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Many are claiming that the movie is going to be "awesome," and they are expecting an epic fight sequence between both the fan-favorite actors.

In light of the recent announcement about Reedus, fans of Marvel have also taken to Twitter, claiming that they now want to see Reedus as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other than this, nothing much has been revealed about the plot or Norman Reedus' role in Ballerina. Over the years, both Reeves and Reedus have managed to garner a loyal fanbase with their action-packed roles and on-screen charisma, and fans are now begging for more information about the movie.

What do we know about the John Wick spinoff Ballerina so far?

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina will narrate the story of Rooney (Ana de Armas), a ballet dancer who seeks retribution by hunting the murderers of her family. It takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4.

Earlier this year, Ana de Armas was lauded for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde, and also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress.

Rooney was previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

While much of the cast is unknown, it was reported that at least three characters from the John Wick franchise will be making a comeback in the movie. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, Ballerina is intended to be the fifth film and seventh installment overall of the John Wick franchise.

The official filming began on November 7, 2022, in Prague. While it's speculated that the movie will be released in 2024, there is no confirmation on the official date yet.

