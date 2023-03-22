Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date reportedly revealed

The month of September this year is being earmarked as the possible release period of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This has been hinted at by at least two sources. One of them is a voice actor involved with the title and the other is a pre-order screenshot shared on Twitter.

The title is the next entry in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise and the sequel to the first game in the series. It will be situated in the larger Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. The game is being brought to life by Insomniac Games in collaboration with PlayStation and Marvel Games.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will likely arrive in September 2023, according to multiple sources

The official release period for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently set for Fall 2023.

Tony Todd, who is voicing the iconic character of Venom in-game, has claimed that the title will arrive in the month of September. He shared on Twitter that the game is likely set to be released in September, with a massive amount of publicity and commercials set to happen in August.

Tony Todd @TonyTodd54 @MarkerStag1897 @HamonRipple Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary @MarkerStag1897 @HamonRipple Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary

A similar piece of information was shared by the Twitter account of @PlaystationSize, which claimed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will arrive on September 29, 2023, at 12:00 am EDT.

The post does clarify that this might be a placeholder release date. However, the information still points towards September being the chosen month for the game's launch.

For now, fans are advised to take these rumors with a pinch of salt. They will have to wait for an official confirmation from the developers themselves to learn when the title will actually arrive. Given that it is marked for a Fall 2023 release, fans will be hoping for the release of a new trailer in the upcoming months.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, with Insomniac Games deciding to give the earlier-gen console a miss. The developers stated that they wished to push the "capabilities of the console" while crafting "all-new stories for Peter and Miles," filled with "heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask."

While the game will surely have a number of villains from the long list that has plagued Spider-Man over the years, the iconic symbiote-fueled Venom will be a massive threat.

Fans of the franchise will be eager to see what is in store for them when the web-swinging duo appears later this year.

