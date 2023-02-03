How Marvel's Wolverine's (M) rating could breathe new life into the stagnant superhero game genre

Insomniac Games' upcoming action-adventure title, Marvel's Wolverine, is heading for some completely R-rated goodness. The Burbank-based studio, best known for the beloved Ratchet & Clank series as well as the popular Marvel's Spider-Man titles, announced their Wolverine project during the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase event with a short but immaculately detailed cinematic teaser trailer.

From the phenomenal Batman Arkham games by Rocksteady to Insomniac Games' own Spider-Man title and the Miles Morales spin-off, the superhero action game genre has seen plenty of phenomenal titles over the years. However, very few of these games have managed to portray the sheer brutality of being a vigilante or superhero going up against the forces of evil.

This is where Insomniac Games' upcoming Marvel's Wolverine has the chance to shine the brightest. While most modern superhero action games usually end up being restricted by the arbitrary, yet mandatory rating system, the upcoming Wolverine game is going for a "M for mature" rating, which can eventually end up breathing new life into the somewhat stagnant superhero action game genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Insomniac Games' upcoming action-adventure title Marvel's Wolverine's "M for mature" rating could be a breath of fresh air for fans of modern superhero action games

The Spider-Man stories have always been a rather light-hearted affair, something that can be enjoyed and appreciated by people of all ages. However, the same cannot be said for Logan, also known as the Wolverine. The X-Men comic has always portrayed Wolverine as a force to be reckoned with, and a character that does not shy away from slicing and dicing his adversaries at any opportunity he gets.

While many fans of Wolverine were understandably worried about the upcoming title getting dumbed down with a PG-13 or T for teen rating, it looks like Insomniac Games won't be holding back the full potential of their Wolverine game behind an often restricted rating system.

The Adamantium-clad, self-regenerating, short-tempered mutant is known for his stabbing and slicing skills, which doesn't have the same impact (although it can be portrayed non-violently, like in the X-Men films) as when showcased with all its brutality. The comic books are an ideal example of this fact, showing the full extent of Wolverine's powers and the carnage he causes for anyone who dares to stand in his way.

For instance, consider Mortal Kombat, the fighting game known for its visceral and brutal combat, being dumbed down to a PG-13 version of itself. It would never have the same impact and would simply get labeled as yet another fighting game with a few over-the-top and raunchy characters.

While more details are yet to be made public about Marvel's Wolverine and how Insomniac plans to bring the steel-clawed mutant to life with their PlayStation 5 exclusive game, the R-rated approach that the developers are taking is great news for fans of Marvel's X-Men comics as well as fans of the superhero action game genre.

Marvel's Wolverine will reportedly be released in late 2024, which shouldn't be surprising given that Insomniac Games already has the sequel to their first Spider-Man title due for release later this year.

Poll : 0 votes