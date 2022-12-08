Best Wolverine build (deck) in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Wolverine is one of the playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The adamantium-infused warrior is an excellent tank hero who can absorb significant amounts of damage while regenerating his health afterward.

Wolverine possesses a unique passive ability known as Healing Factor. It can be upgraded to Healing Factor II from the Friendship system, allowing the character to recover 44 HP whenever he redraws a card.

Despite his extraordinary regenerative powers, Wolverine can be KO’d quite quickly if players do not strategize and give him time to heal.

This article takes a look at some of the best cards for Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Berserk and Quick Swipe are among the five best cards for Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

1) Rapid Healing

Rapid Healing immediately restores 88 HP to Wolverine when used. It uses Cure to cleanse all negative status effects. This epic card generates 2 Heroism and is usable only when Wolverine cannot act.

Rapid Healing can be evolved to Rapid Healing+ by exchanging two duplicates with Skill Essence at the Yard. The upgraded card restores 132 health.

2) Berserk

Berserk will allow Wolverine to draw two additional cards. It will then give all his cards the Lifesteal effect until the end of the round. The common card will generate 2 Heroism when used.

Berserk can be upgraded to Berserk+ by exchanging two duplicates and Skill Essence at the Yard. This upgrade allows Wolverine to draw three cards instead of two.

3) Eviscerate

Eviscerate is a common card for Wolverine. It costs 2 Heroism and deals 17 damage to enemies with Chain attached to it, meaning players can chain attacks against up to four enemies in one turn. Additionally, the card adds the Taunt status effect on enemies, forcing them to attack Wolverine only.

Eviscerate can be upgraded to Eviscerate+ by exchanging two of its duplicates and Heroic Essence at the Yard. Eviscerate+ deals 64 damage and adds one counter stack if a foe is KO’d.

4) Quick Swipe

Quick Swipe deals 17 damage and generates one Heroism when used. It deals the Quick and Taunt effects, allowing Logan to focus hits on himself.

The card is upgradeable to Quick Swipe+ by exchanging two duplicates of itself and some Attack Essence at the Yard. Quick Swipe+ deals 44 damage and Lifesteal when played.

5) Stink of Fear

Stink of Fear is a rare skill card for Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. When used, it will Taunt every enemy in a given area, and Wolverine will gain one Counter. It produces one Heroism when used.

The card can be evolved into Stink of Fear+ by exchanging two duplicates of the same card and Skill Essence at the Yard. Stink of Fear+ applies the Weak effect to enemies, reducing their damage by half.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released on December 2, 2022, for both the previous and current-generation consoles. A PC port was also simultaneously released.

Poll : 0 votes