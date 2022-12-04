Marvel's Midnight Suns: Everything you need to know before buying the game

Marvel's Midnight Suns is Firaxis Games' (known for their X-Com and Civilization series) latest game in collaboration with Marvel. The game, much like X-Com and Civilization, is a role-playing tactical turn-based strategy game where players take turns fighting opponents. The game is directed by Jake Solomon.

The game was first announced during Gamescom 2021 on August 25, 2021. On September 1, 2021, the first gameplay trailer was unveiled which showcased the card-based combat system. The game was supposed to come out in March 2022, but it was pushed back to the second half of 2022 in November 2021.

New footage from Midnight Suns was again shown at the Summer Game Fest of June 2022, which confirmed the October 7, 2022, release for all platforms, save for the Nintendo Switch.

On August 8, 2022, the release was shifted to March 31, 2023, before it was later announced to be launching on December 2, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with versions for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch releasing at a later date.

The wait is over (for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users) and the game is finally out.

Who are the Midnight Suns?

Midnight Suns as depicted in Marvel Comics (Image Credit: Marvel)

In the comics, the Midnight Suns are a superhero team in a similar vein to the Avengers, X-Men, or Fantastic Four, except they are not a family unit, unlike those teams. The team is comprised of heroes based on supernatural elements who come together for a common goal and disband once the goal is accomplished.

The original team first appeared in the 1990s and were known as "The Nine." The team included Blade, Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch), Johnny Blaze, Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Vicki Montesi, Louise Hastings, Sam Buchanan, and Morbius.

Over the years, several other heroes have joined the roster, including Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Scarlet Witch.

What the game is all about

The story

Lilith, the main antagonist of Marvel's Midnight Suns (Image Credit: Firaxis Games/Marvel)

In the game, Doctor Faustus of Hydra releases the demon Lilith from her deep slumber via a mixture of dark magic and science.

Lilith and Hydra then ally themselves, and over the course of six months, Lilith causes instability in the magic realm. She also begins to corrupt several Marvel heroes and villains, such as Hulk and Venom, into her enforcers called the Fallen.

Doctor Strange takes it upon himself to raise the Hunter (the primary playable character), who is Lilith's child and had been sealed away. Strange and Iron Man initially fight the Midnight Suns (Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider) only for Caretaker to resolve the conflict and the Avengers and Midnight Suns form an alliance to stop Lilith and Hydra.

Gameplay

The Hunter (Female), the main customizable character developed for Midnight Suns (Image Credit: Firaxis Games/Marvel)

In Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter, an original, fully customizable character created by Firaxis in collaboration with Marvel. The Hunter can be male or female in appearance and players can choose over 30 superpowers for the character.

The playable roster includes Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Captain America, Storm, Magik, Nico Minoru, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Blade, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Venom, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Hulk.

The combat in the game will be like X-Com, tactical and turn-based, where players pick cards that have certain abilities to tackle the enemies, but must strategize on how they will use a particular card and in what way. The abilities will be specific to each mission.

Players can pick up to three characters prior to starting every new mission. The abilities will affect the enemies, playable characters, and the environment surrounding them.

Midnight Suns Gameplay: Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Magik fighting Hydra soldiers (Image Credit: Firaxis Games/Marvel)

In the game, players can also freely explore and make use of a base of operations called "The Abbey," where they can upgrade abilities, interact with various Marvel heroes, create new cards at the Forge, and collect reagants around Abbey's grounds to use at "Agatha's Cauldron" to craft gifts, essences, single-use items, and so on.

Tips and tricks before getting started

The playable roster of Marvel's Midnight Suns (Image Credit: Firaxis/Marvel Games)

Midnight Suns is a very new kind of game for both hardcore and casual Marvel fans, so there are bound to be areas they might stumble over or face difficulties in. Here are some tips players should know before they begin playing the game:

Explore the Abbey thoroughly to get card upgrades and other power ups. It is optional, but if you want to get stronger in the game, it is highly recommended.

Keep petting Charlie so as to make her stronger and increase your alignment meter with her. Petting her may not seem very important at first, but she is actually very useful in battle.

Difficulty options are unique in the game, so make sure to adjust it for every situation. As you level up, you will unlock higher-level difficulties.

Give importance to Research requirements so as to upgrade the Forge, War Room and The Yard. These three places will serve to bolster your combat abilities.

Give all the heroes a chance, some heroes might be more beneficial than the others at the start.

Pay attention to the injuries you receive, you will end up getting injury cards that clog up your deck and affect redraw ability. Thus, it is best to leave an injured hero at the Abbey.

Make friends and form relationships with all the superheroes and not just your favorites. Just be careful in your interactions with Magik, choose gloomy but realistic dialogue options and she will grow to like you.

What are your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below and let us know what other tips and tricks are useful for Midnight Suns.

