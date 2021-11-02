Is Morbius a villain? Character's origin and powers explained

Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Morbius on November 2 featuring Jared Leto as the titular character. However, as is tradition, the footage was leaked a day earlier on social media.

After Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's the third time within a year that all three Sony x Marvel movies have had their trailers or teasers leaked before the official release.

Morbius’ second trailer confirms several things about the timeline of the movie and its place in the multiverse. The clip also showcases some awkward humor by Jared Leto’s character Dr. Michael Morbius while blurring the lines between antagonist and protagonist.

What is Morbius’ moral affiliation? Is he an antihero?

Jared Leto as Michael Morbius (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Marvel)

The trailer features Michael Morbius’ struggle with his new vampire-based abilities and blood lust. This begs the question of whether the character is a villain or a borderline antihero like Venom and Eddie in this film’s universe.

Morbius is seen questioning his newfound powers and his ability to control himself and what he is capable of. The trailer also makes it obvious by using the tagline,

“The line between hero and villain will be broken [in this story/movie].”

In the comics, Morbius, the living vampire, has been chiefly labeled as an antihero. However, in some comic storylines, he has been portrayed as a villain to certain superheroes like Spider-Man.

In other comics, Michael Morbius has also been an ally to Spider-Man and Blade. The living vampire was also a member of a superhero group named “Midnight Sons”, which included himself and Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange, and Ghost Riders Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze.

The Midnight Sons in comics (image via Marvel comics)

In Marvel Premiere #28, Morbius was associated with the “Legion of Monsters”, which included himself and Ghost Rider, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night.

Spider-Man vs Morbius

Spidey vs Morbius in comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Like Venom, Morbius has also been a borderline villain in Spidey’s roster of antagonists. In Amazing Spider-Man #698, after a fight with the web-crawler, Morbius was apprehended and taken to the Raft prison. However, in the next issue, he had escaped from the supervillain prison.

Is Dr. Michael Morbius okay with his vampiric bloodlust?

Morbius' bloodlust in comics (image via Marvel comics)

In 1992’s Morbius: The Living Vampire Vol 1 #1, Michael comes to terms with his bloodlust and settles for a similar deal that Venom and Eddie have in the movies. He mentions:

“Accept this vow, then: If I must drink blood, let it be the blood of the corrupt -- of those who deserve to die. The blood of the guilty.”

The film also appears to run with a similar idea. In the trailer, Morbius says:

“I’d do anything to save a life. But I don’t know what I am capable of.”

Morbius’ origins in the comics

Morbius' first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #101 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Morbius, the living vampire, was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane and first appeared in 1971’s Amazing Spider-Man #101. In the comics, Dr. Michael Morbius is a Greek biochemist born with a deteriorating blood disease. The Nobel prize-winner uses a procedure with vampire bats and electric shock to cure himself. However, he ends up having vampire-like abilities and a lust to consume human blood.

What are Morbius' abilities?

Morbius using his psionic abilities in the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Marvel)

Michael Morbius develops vampire-like powers, including super-strength, which depends on the amount and the type of blood consumed. He also has super-speed and agility and can somewhat metamorph while moving at his peak speed.

The living vampire also has enhanced senses in the forms of echolocation, like bats. Similar to Yautja Predators, he can see in infra-red at night. Furthermore, his senses of smell and hearing are also enhanced after he develops his powers.

Morbius gliding in a subway tunnel in the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Marvel)

As showcased in the trailer, Morbius can also glide through the air for short distances using his psionic abilities. Furthermore, he has claws and fangs as well as regenerative healing factor and hypnosis.

Like Jared Leto, who portrays the character, Morbius also does not age and is immortal.

The movie is set to be released in January of next year, possibly on January 21.

