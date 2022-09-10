Marvel finally reveals Skydance's unnamed game, featuring Captain America and Black Panther in WW2

Everyone is ready for potential new releases from Marvel that feature their favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

If there is one thing to be sure of from the trailer of an upcoming game, it's that both Captain America and Black Panther will headline this new Skydance Interactive product. Though it was just a Marvel cinematic trailer that lasted about a minute, there is information to be gathered from it.

Marvel's recent releases may have been favorites with their hardcore fans, but on a large scale, most did not succeed as well as anticipated. Everyone has their hopes high for a new MCU single-player title that lets them truly feel like they are any of the MCU's iconic heroes. This game could certainly be it.

What did the Marvel/Skydance trailer reveal?

The opening image from the trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The trailer opens with an overview of early to mid 20th Century Paris, headlined by the iconic Eiffel Tower, which appears clearly above the rest of the city.

It seems clear that this title is set around the time of World War 2, with all or most of it in Paris. This would be the young prime of Captain America, who would have recently become the hero we know him as today.

The iconic Walther pistol used by WW2 era Germany (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

After a brief cut to an idle car in an alleyway, the trailer moves to a desk with what appears to be some key items on it. Right away, it is noted that there is a rotary phone and some articles about the ongoing war. This further determines that the game should be set in WW2.

Next, we see a short, black dagger. This seems to reference a potential character in the title who would surely wield it as a weapon.

The camera pans further, this time to a Walther pistol atop a classified document on Hydra. This will undoubtedly be the main enemy in the game, as nearly all Captain America-related projects have been.

Captain America's shield (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The final item on the table is Captain America's shield. However, in what could be a very informative and critical detail, we notice that it has clearly been attacked by Black Panther's glove, which features four blades on the tips of its finger.

Readers could infer from this that the Black Panther could be Captain America's enemy in the game.

The trailer ends with the image at the very top of this article, showing four characters, with the quote, "Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War." Now that is something of interest.

In the final image of the trailer, we can see WW2-torn Paris with bombers flying above on the left, and on the right, we can see what appears to be a peaceful Wakanda.

Captain America and Black Panther are featured in the middle, with two more characters on each side. The soldier could certainly be James "Bucky" Barnes, and the Wakanda warrior could be Dora Milaje (the "adored ones," often the women army leaders in Wakanda).

Through speculation and MCU knowledge, it looks like we are getting a story-based single-player game set in Paris and Wakanda during WW2.

Edited by Ravi Iyer