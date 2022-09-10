Marvel's Midnight Suns finally gets a release date for late 2022: New trailer, pre-order bonus, platforms, and more

Marvel's Midnight Suns received a stunning new trailer during Disney’s D23 2022 expo. Several Marvel and Disney properties have received new information and footage, but one of the more highly-anticipated games has to be Marvel's Midnight Suns. A new gameplay trailer was showcased, highlighting the title's card system.

In addition, the game’s new release date was revealed, along with the first-ever customizable character in a Marvel game, and a pre-order bonus. Here’s what fans can look forward to in Winter 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will arrive in December, 2022

Unfortunately, Marvel fans didn’t get much in the way of intricate details about the upcoming Midnight Suns title. There was one major bit of news though. The game’s release is set for December 2, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

For those playing on last-gen consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the game won’t arrive until 2023.

The card-based tactical title showed off a number of awesome Marvel heroes, including Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Magik, Ghost Rider, Blade, and many more. Perhaps more interesting is that the main character isn’t going to be a particular Marvel Super Hero.

“The Hunter” is the protagonist of Marvel's Midnight Suns and the first customizable hero to appear in a Marvel game. They will lead the team of superheroes in the battle against Lilith, Mother of Demons, who is working with the Elder God C’thon.

Fans got to see some of the attacks in action, as well as the actual gameplay. The showcase displayed some of the cards that players can use in battle, and how it will look upon activation.

Of course, several awesome cut-scene battles were shown off, with the Marvel heroes being at their coolest. The Midnight Suns’ hub was teased, along with a few moments where fans got to see dialog choices.

The trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns revealed that “every choice matters”, teasing that dialog decisions for the game will be incredibly important to the overall story.

Furthermore, fans got to see the customization of The Hunter, and characters training together to presumably gain exp. The showcase concluded with the announcement of the game's release date: December 2, 2022.

Fans who pre-order the game will also receive a costume for Doctor Stranger, based on his time with The Defenders. At D23 2022, it was also revealed that starting on October 31, 2022, the superheroes will be receiving prequel shorts to show off each of their characteristics.

Although Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed in the past, it seems set to arrive on December 2, 2022.

