Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed again

Marvel's Midnight Suns has received its second delay, and an official release date is now no longer available.

2K Games made the announcement on its various social media channels. They determined that the game would not be ready on time and delayed it once more to deliver "the best possible experience."

Nothing was provided in terms of a concrete new release date. However, a timeline for the game's launch was revealed.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will see a launch later this fiscal year, according to 2K Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to be a tactical role-playing game. Players will take on the role of The Hunter, a customizable character created specifically for the game.

Combat will be turn-based, and the game will see a large roster of Marvel's finest characters. The likes of Iron Man, Blade, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and Spider-Man will band together to stop Hyrda and the resurrected Lilith, Mother of Demons.

All of this was scheduled to arrive sometime in March 2022 after a highly anticipated reveal at Gamescom in August last year. Come November 2021, however, the game received its first delay to "add more story, cinematics, and overall polish."

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns



Unleash cosmic chaos with Captain Marvel when she joins the Midnight Suns on October 7: The sky is no limit for this interstellar slugger!Unleash cosmic chaos with Captain Marvel when she joins the Midnight Suns on October 7: 2kgam.es/3RLgF9J The sky is no limit for this interstellar slugger!Unleash cosmic chaos with Captain Marvel when she joins the Midnight Suns on October 7: 2kgam.es/3RLgF9J https://t.co/atjNOx0e0h

Marvel's Midnight Suns was reintroduced in June 2022 at the Summer Game Fest. New footage was shown, platform availability was revealed, and a launch date of October 7, 2022, was announced. Unfortunately, yet another delay has hit the tactical RPG title.

According to 2K Games, Midnight Suns will see a launch later this fiscal year, potentially pushing it as far back as March 2023. Furthermore, the game's release on last-gen console versions will be further delayed.

Midnight Suns will be released on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 before the end of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will get the game at a later date.

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games, discussed the delay in an earnings call for the company.

Strauss Zelnick assured fans that the delay was put in place in order to produce as outstanding of a game as possible. He was also adamant that a third delay is not on the table.

Zelnick is confident that Midnight Suns will be in players' hands before the end of the fiscal year, which is what 2K Games stated in their delay announcement.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is just one of many titles in the current generation that have been hammered by delays. The evidence has shown that these delays ensure a better game, so let's hope that's the case with Midnight Suns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh