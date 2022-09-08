What time will the D23 expo start? Schedule, live streaming details and more explored 

The D23 Expo 2022 is set to kick-off on Friday, September 9, 2022. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Although the event's biggest panels won't be available for streaming, fans can tune into the official YouTube channel of the event or the website to watch some panels online.

The event was last held in August 2019. Disney initially had plans to schedule the event for 2021, but it had to be pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, keep reading to find out when the D23 expo event will begin, its schedule, teaser, and more details.

D23 Expo 2022 kick-off time, schedule, and other details

The D23 Expo 2022 is expected to begin on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10.00 am PT/1 pm ET. As per TechRadar, all attendees can walk in at 9.00 am PT as the doors will be open by then. The much-anticipated event will go on for two days, with the end date set for Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7.00 pm PT.

Disney fans have been eagerly waiting for the event for quite some time now. However, the biggest panels of the event will remain exclusive to the attendees of the event. But fans can livestream some of the panels on the event's official website and YouTube channel. Here's the schedule for the events that will be available for livestreaming, along with the timings as per PT (obtained via TechRadar):

Friday, September 9, 2022:

Disney Legends Award Ceremony: 10.30 am

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase: 1.00 pm

Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music: 2.30 pm

Disney Legends in Conversation: 4.00 pm

D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022: 6.00 pm

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic: 10.30 am

Bob's Burgers: 12.00 pm

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man: 2.00 pm

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza: 3.30 pm

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown: 6.00 pm

The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition: 6.30 pm

Sunday, September 11, 2022

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: 10.30 am

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible: 1.00 pm

Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic!: 3.45 pm

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown: 5.00 pm

Apart from the event's official website and YouTube channel, fans can also tune into Twitch and D23's official Facebook and Twitter accounts to catch some of the panels.

A quick look at the D23 Expo 2022 teaser

On August 30, 2022, Disney released a 30-second teaser, which offers a peek into the numerous events set to unfold at the expo this year. One of the fans in the video says, ''You can't beat this,'' while another says, ''There are so many Disney things here that you wouldn't find anywhere else.'' Disney's description of the event reads:

''D23 Expo [LIVE] will bring the incredible content of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to people all over the world, including the Disney Legends Award Ceremony, Mousequerade, and celebrity trivia, as well as panels from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Branded Television; Disney Games and Marvel Games; National Geographic; and more!''

Don't miss the D23 Expo 2022 on September 9, 2022.

