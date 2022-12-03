How to obtain and use Blueprints in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Interestingly, there are multiple different ways to make your party more powerful in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. While upgrading the hero cards is one way of going about it, another incredibly effective way is to craft new abilities.

As you fight alongside some of the most iconic heroes from the Marvel universe and sometimes even get to control them in the game, you will need to make sure that they keep growing in strength since some of the end-game content can be rather difficult.

Crafting new hero cards and abilities is one of the best ways to make sure that your party continues to scale as you progress through the game. However, to craft and upgrade these abilities, you will be required to obtain vital resources, one of which is Blueprints.

Unfortunately, Blueprints are not that easy to obtain in the tactical turn-based game. Today’s guide will detail some of the best ways to acquire them and how you can use them effectively in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Obtaining Blueprints in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Blueprints can be categorized in terms of Rarity. While you may come across the most common ones rather often, finding Legendary and Epic Blueprints is where the real grind begins.

To obtain Blueprints in the game, you will need to:

Complete the various challenges and missions that the game will offer in terms of story missions and side quests. Every mission will have a particular reward that you can get your hands on. If you're specifically looking for Blueprints, you should first check the rewards section of each mission before taking on the challenge. This will allow you to specifically grind out those missions which provide this resource.

An alternate way of acquiring Blueprints in the game will be to research Artifacts at the Forge. Upon doing so, not only will you be able to get Blueprints, but also Essence which is also important in upgrading cards and creating new abilities in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

You will also be able to acquire Blueprints by interacting with the Arcane Chests that are located in the Abbey.

Using Blueprints in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As the narrative begins, the game will not tell you what exactly Blueprints are and how they work. However, once you get to level 3 research by completing projects at the Forge, the Blueprint feature will then be introduced, and you will get to use them after completing two specific missions with Doctor Strange.

Once you have completed those two missions, you will be able to unlock the Book of Vishanti, and only with the help of this item will you be able to make use of Blueprints in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. You will now be able to craft additional Hero ability cards and even make a more powerful version of a superhero by combining duplicate cards in the Yard.

You will also be able to convert Blueprints as well after completing the Blueprint Exchange research objective at the Forge. This will allow you to make high-rarity Blueprints using lower-rarity ones.

