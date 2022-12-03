How to obtain Essence and upgrade cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

One of the best ways to help your faction grow more powerful in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is to upgrade the respective hero cards and improve their damage or other skills.

However, to upgrade your cards in this turn-based tactical game, you must get your hands on Essence, which is not something one can obtain in abundance.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns



Launch your epic Marvel adventure TODAY! Rise Up! It’s time to experience “ONE OF THE BEST SUPER HERO GAMES FULL STOP” as praised by Rock Paper Shotgun.Launch your epic Marvel adventure TODAY! 2kgam.es/3TGGad6 Rise Up! It’s time to experience “ONE OF THE BEST SUPER HERO GAMES FULL STOP” as praised by Rock Paper Shotgun. Launch your epic Marvel adventure TODAY! 2kgam.es/3TGGad6 https://t.co/iJQOLbb8nX

Marvel’s Midnight Suns primarily has three types of cards: Attack Cards, Heroic Cards, and Skill Cards. To upgrade their stats and damage numbers, you must find the respective Essence for each one.

The game will allow you to go shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most iconic heroes in the Marvel universe. You will be able to pilot the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, and Captain Marvel while making them more powerful as you reach the end game.

Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain Essence in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and make your heroes more powerful as you upgrade their cards.

There are many ways to get your hands on Essence in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Unlike Credit, Essence is a bit harder to come by in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, there are a few ways that you can go about collecting them.

As mentioned earlier, the game has three types of cards whose upgradation requires their own specific Essence. As you make your way through the narrative and the side quests, you will need to get Attack Essence, Skill Essence, and Heroic Essence.

Listed below are some of the things that you can do to get your hands on some Essence:

Research Artifacts at the Forge. This is one of the best ways of obtaining Essence in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. By going through research, you will be able to get your hands on an Essence that will allow you to upgrade a card in the game.

Taking part in the numerous missions and challenges in the game is another great way of obtaining this resource. All you need to do is complete story missions as well as side quests to obtain them.

You can also obtain Essence as a drop by making your way to the Abbey. There, you will find glowing orbs. Any interaction with them will allow you to obtain an Essence that is specific to the color.

You can get Power Essence from a Purple Orb and Heroic Essence from an Orange Orb. Meanwhile, a Green Orb gets you Skill Essence.

By obtaining Essence in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you will be able to upgrade your cards and make your heroes more powerful as you progress through the various missions and challenges.

The game ramps up in difficulty as it approaches the end, and you are advised to make your primary party as powerful as possible. It’s always important to have a well-rounded team with a DPS hero, a support, and a tank.

Poll : 0 votes