All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies and how to obtain them

With the tactical turn-based game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, finally being released, fans are enjoying this new take on the Marvel universe.
Players will now get to try out some of the biggest names in the Marvel Hero catalog, as they go about collecting cards with designated moves for the heroes that they are playing as.
The trophy list for the highly anticipated title has also been announced, and players looking to 'one-hundred percent' the game can only do so after completing every single objective for the trophies.
Given below is a list of all the trophies that players can obtain in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and the objectives that they must complete to achieve them.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophy guide
Here's the list of every trophy in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
Big Game Hunter
- Unlock all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies
Lilith Returns
- Finish Tutorial
Oshtur’s Gift
- Obtain the “Open” Word of Power
A Light Extinguished
- Finish all New York Story Missions
Big Mad
- Finish all Southwest Story Missions
Family is Forever
- Finish all Transia Story Missions
Are You On Superlink?
- Gain a Hero’s Friendship Level
Did We Just Become Best Friends?
- Max out Friendship Level with a Hero
Friendship is Magic
- Max out Team Friendship Level in the Abbey
Hunter the Explorer
- Find all the Haven on Abbey Grounds in Single-Player Campaign
Cape of Many Colors
- Apply Suit Palette to every Hero in Single-Player Campaign
And Look Good Doing It
- Spend 1500x Gloss on Cosmetics for Hunter
Make a House a Home
- Buy 10x different upgrades for Hunter’s Quarters
Might Need Pockets
- Craft a Combat Item at Item Bench
Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble
- Complete a Recipe using Agatha’s Cauldron
With a Box of Scraps
- Craft a Hero Ability Card in the Forge
You Absolute Legend
- Finish a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge
Fully Operational
- Build all the Abbey upgrades in Single-Player Campaign
The Best Girl
- Pet Charlie for 15x Days in a Row
Unrequited Love
- Pet Ebony for 4x Days
Extracurricular Activities
- Join all Abbey Club Meetings in Single-Player Campaign
Spread the Pain
- Complete one Daily Sparring Session with all the Heroes
Some Minor Adjustments
- Apply Mods to 10x different Hero Abilities
T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated
- Withstand 3 Turns in the THREAT Room with all the Heroes
Elemental, My Dear Agatha
- Solve Agatha’s Altar Mystery
Atum’s Call
- Obtain the “Reveal” Word of Power
Hyppus’ Aid
- Obtain the “Purify” Word of Power
Set’s Favor
- Obtain the “Break” Word of Power
The Keymaster
- Open 25x Arcane Chests
Wisdom of the Woods
- Obtain 10 of all the Reagent
A Coven Restored
- Solve Hiram Shaw’s Church Mystery
A Mother’s Gift
- Solve Lilith’s Garden Mystery
A Shining Light
- Max out Light Balance
A Growing Darkness
- Max out Dark Balance
Fully Armed
- Obtain all the Hunter Ability
Challenge Accepted
- Complete 10X Mission Challenges
You Have the Lead
- Complete one General Mission led by each Hero
Back in Time for Lunch
- Finish a General Mission in 2 or less turns
We Have Ways
- Interrogate 5x Enemies
KKRRAKATHOOM
- Spend 10x Heroism with a Single Ability
Quantity is Quality
- Use 8x Hero Abilites in 1 turn
Collateral Damage
- Use Environmental Attack to Knock out 4x Enemies
Dream Team
- Use Hero Combo to Knock out a Villain
Speed Kills
- Use Quick Ability to Knock out a Villain
Kitchen Sink
- In a single turn, use 5x Environmentals
Wilhelm Scream
- In a single turn, Knockback 2x Enemies into Drops
Not a Scratch
- Finish a General Mission wherein no Hero takes Health Damage
Pinball Wizard
- With a single Knockback, Knock out multiple Enemies 25x Times
Needful Things
- Use 25x Combat Items
Trading Up
- Redraw 75x Cards
Big Guns
- In a single Mission, use 3x different Legendary Hero Abilities
In total, there are 51 trophies for players to complete in Marvel’s Midnight Suns if they wish to 'Platinum' the game.