All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies and how to obtain them

A guide to all the trophies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Image via Marvel's Midnight Suns)

With the tactical turn-based game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, finally being released, fans are enjoying this new take on the Marvel universe.

Players will now get to try out some of the biggest names in the Marvel Hero catalog, as they go about collecting cards with designated moves for the heroes that they are playing as.

The trophy list for the highly anticipated title has also been announced, and players looking to 'one-hundred percent' the game can only do so after completing every single objective for the trophies.

Given below is a list of all the trophies that players can obtain in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and the objectives that they must complete to achieve them.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophy guide

Here's the list of every trophy in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Big Game Hunter

  • Unlock all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies

Lilith Returns

  • Finish Tutorial

Oshtur’s Gift

  • Obtain the “Open” Word of Power

A Light Extinguished

  • Finish all New York Story Missions

Big Mad

  • Finish all Southwest Story Missions

Family is Forever

  • Finish all Transia Story Missions

Are You On Superlink?

  • Gain a Hero’s Friendship Level

Did We Just Become Best Friends?

  • Max out Friendship Level with a Hero

Friendship is Magic

  • Max out Team Friendship Level in the Abbey

Hunter the Explorer

  • Find all the Haven on Abbey Grounds in Single-Player Campaign

Cape of Many Colors

  • Apply Suit Palette to every Hero in Single-Player Campaign

And Look Good Doing It

  • Spend 1500x Gloss on Cosmetics for Hunter

Make a House a Home

  • Buy 10x different upgrades for Hunter’s Quarters

Might Need Pockets

  • Craft a Combat Item at Item Bench

Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble

  • Complete a Recipe using Agatha’s Cauldron

With a Box of Scraps

  • Craft a Hero Ability Card in the Forge

You Absolute Legend

  • Finish a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge
Fully Operational

  • Build all the Abbey upgrades in Single-Player Campaign

The Best Girl

  • Pet Charlie for 15x Days in a Row

Unrequited Love

  • Pet Ebony for 4x Days

Extracurricular Activities

  • Join all Abbey Club Meetings in Single-Player Campaign

Spread the Pain

  • Complete one Daily Sparring Session with all the Heroes

Some Minor Adjustments

  • Apply Mods to 10x different Hero Abilities

T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated

  • Withstand 3 Turns in the THREAT Room with all the Heroes

Elemental, My Dear Agatha

  • Solve Agatha’s Altar Mystery

Atum’s Call

  • Obtain the “Reveal” Word of Power

Hyppus’ Aid

  • Obtain the “Purify” Word of Power

Set’s Favor

  • Obtain the “Break” Word of Power

The Keymaster

  • Open 25x Arcane Chests

Wisdom of the Woods

  • Obtain 10 of all the Reagent

A Coven Restored

  • Solve Hiram Shaw’s Church Mystery

A Mother’s Gift

  • Solve Lilith’s Garden Mystery

A Shining Light

  • Max out Light Balance

A Growing Darkness

  • Max out Dark Balance

Fully Armed

  • Obtain all the Hunter Ability

Challenge Accepted

  • Complete 10X Mission Challenges

You Have the Lead

  • Complete one General Mission led by each Hero

Back in Time for Lunch

  • Finish a General Mission in 2 or less turns

We Have Ways

  • Interrogate 5x Enemies

KKRRAKATHOOM

  • Spend 10x Heroism with a Single Ability

Quantity is Quality

  • Use 8x Hero Abilites in 1 turn

Collateral Damage

  • Use Environmental Attack to Knock out 4x Enemies

Dream Team

  • Use Hero Combo to Knock out a Villain

Speed Kills

  • Use Quick Ability to Knock out a Villain
Kitchen Sink

  • In a single turn, use 5x Environmentals

Wilhelm Scream

  • In a single turn, Knockback 2x Enemies into Drops

Not a Scratch

  • Finish a General Mission wherein no Hero takes Health Damage

Pinball Wizard

  • With a single Knockback, Knock out multiple Enemies 25x Times

Needful Things

  • Use 25x Combat Items

Trading Up

  • Redraw 75x Cards

Big Guns

  • In a single Mission, use 3x different Legendary Hero Abilities

In total, there are 51 trophies for players to complete in Marvel’s Midnight Suns if they wish to 'Platinum' the game.

