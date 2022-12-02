All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies and how to obtain them

With the tactical turn-based game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, finally being released, fans are enjoying this new take on the Marvel universe.

Players will now get to try out some of the biggest names in the Marvel Hero catalog, as they go about collecting cards with designated moves for the heroes that they are playing as.

The trophy list for the highly anticipated title has also been announced, and players looking to 'one-hundred percent' the game can only do so after completing every single objective for the trophies.

Given below is a list of all the trophies that players can obtain in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and the objectives that they must complete to achieve them.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophy guide

Here's the list of every trophy in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Big Game Hunter

Unlock all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies

Lilith Returns

Finish Tutorial

Oshtur’s Gift

Obtain the “Open” Word of Power

A Light Extinguished

Finish all New York Story Missions

Big Mad

Finish all Southwest Story Missions

Family is Forever

Finish all Transia Story Missions

Are You On Superlink?

Gain a Hero’s Friendship Level

Did We Just Become Best Friends?

Max out Friendship Level with a Hero

Friendship is Magic

Max out Team Friendship Level in the Abbey

Hunter the Explorer

Find all the Haven on Abbey Grounds in Single-Player Campaign

Cape of Many Colors

Apply Suit Palette to every Hero in Single-Player Campaign

And Look Good Doing It

Spend 1500x Gloss on Cosmetics for Hunter

Make a House a Home

Buy 10x different upgrades for Hunter’s Quarters

Might Need Pockets

Craft a Combat Item at Item Bench

Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble

Complete a Recipe using Agatha’s Cauldron

With a Box of Scraps

Craft a Hero Ability Card in the Forge

You Absolute Legend

Finish a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge

Fully Operational

Build all the Abbey upgrades in Single-Player Campaign

The Best Girl

Pet Charlie for 15x Days in a Row

Unrequited Love

Pet Ebony for 4x Days

Extracurricular Activities

Join all Abbey Club Meetings in Single-Player Campaign

Spread the Pain

Complete one Daily Sparring Session with all the Heroes

Some Minor Adjustments

Apply Mods to 10x different Hero Abilities

T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated

Withstand 3 Turns in the THREAT Room with all the Heroes

Elemental, My Dear Agatha

Solve Agatha’s Altar Mystery

Atum’s Call

Obtain the “Reveal” Word of Power

Hyppus’ Aid

Obtain the “Purify” Word of Power

Set’s Favor

Obtain the “Break” Word of Power

The Keymaster

Open 25x Arcane Chests

Wisdom of the Woods

Obtain 10 of all the Reagent

A Coven Restored

Solve Hiram Shaw’s Church Mystery

A Mother’s Gift

Solve Lilith’s Garden Mystery

A Shining Light

Max out Light Balance

A Growing Darkness

Max out Dark Balance

Fully Armed

Obtain all the Hunter Ability

Challenge Accepted

Complete 10X Mission Challenges

You Have the Lead

Complete one General Mission led by each Hero

Back in Time for Lunch

Finish a General Mission in 2 or less turns

We Have Ways

Interrogate 5x Enemies

KKRRAKATHOOM

Spend 10x Heroism with a Single Ability

Quantity is Quality

Use 8x Hero Abilites in 1 turn

Collateral Damage

Use Environmental Attack to Knock out 4x Enemies

Dream Team

Use Hero Combo to Knock out a Villain

Speed Kills

Use Quick Ability to Knock out a Villain

Kitchen Sink

In a single turn, use 5x Environmentals

Wilhelm Scream

In a single turn, Knockback 2x Enemies into Drops

Not a Scratch

Finish a General Mission wherein no Hero takes Health Damage

Pinball Wizard

With a single Knockback, Knock out multiple Enemies 25x Times

Needful Things

Use 25x Combat Items

Trading Up

Redraw 75x Cards

Big Guns

In a single Mission, use 3x different Legendary Hero Abilities

In total, there are 51 trophies for players to complete in Marvel’s Midnight Suns if they wish to 'Platinum' the game.

