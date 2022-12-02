10 things fans would love to see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

First revealed at the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, is slated for a 2023 release. While the game will exclusively be released on PlayStation 5, the exact date is yet to be revealed.

The game confirmed that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be playable with Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprising their respective roles. Joining them will be Tony Todd of Candyman fame, who will voice the iconic villain/anti-hero Venom. Popular Spider-Man rogue Kraven the Hunter will also appear in Spider-Man 2, as was seen by his voice-over during the reveal.

In mainstream comics, Venom is an alien symbiote that first latches on to Spider-Man himself during Secret Wars and later Eddie Brock. In the Ultimate Marvel universe, Venom is a biological experiment designed by Peter Parker and Eddie Brock's respective fathers, Richard and Eddie Sr., to cure cancer. Insomniac seems to be adapting the Ultimate version, though it is designed by Norman Osborn.

Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

The reveal trailer for Spider-Man 2 also confirmed that Spider-Man will have mechanical spider-legs as part of his suit. In the comics, this was only part of the Iron Spider suit given to him by Tony Stark during the 2006-2007 Civil War storyline.

While fans have enjoyed the Spider-Man comics, games and movies, there are certain things they would love for the creators to add. This listicle will dive deep into what fans would like to see integrated into Spider-Man 2.

Improved traversal, Expanded combat system and 8 other things that can make Spider-Man 2 better

1) Improved traversal

Spider-Man webswinging in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

If you ask anyone what their favorite thing in the first game was, the answer would be web-swinging. Insomniac showcased their understanding of Spider-Man fans and their love for the character by developing and improving his trademark ability. They did so by not only making it more fluid and graceful, but also by adding air-tricks that made it feel dynamic.

The only other game to have such brilliant web-swinging was the tie-in game to 2004's Spider-Man 2 film.

Insomniac can improve upon the webswinging in Spider-Man 2 further by not only adding more air-tricks but also by expanding upon how the webs themselves can be used. They could do so by creating a slingshot move, a mechanic present in the critically panned The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tie-in game.

2) Expanded combat system

Spider-Man attacking an Inner Demon in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlaySation Studios)

While the combat system in the first game was amazing, it was often compared to the combat in the mainline Batman: Arkham series by fans. They compared the use of gadgets and certain kicks and punches, but Spider-Man's movements were more arachnid in nature.

For Spider-Man 2 Insomniac can improve upon combat and make it a standout by utitlizing the Spider-legs for intricate moves and combos. They could also ingrain gadgetry into said moves and combos so as to create more options to take down enemies.

3) Fixing wall-crawling

Spider-Man sticking to a building in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

Wall-crawling, while decent, was more or less a bummer seeing as how Spider-Man could not crawl or continue crawling over certain surfaces in both the first game and in Miles Morales.

Insomniac can rectify this in Spider-Man 2 by putting in work on the mechanic by either including a button to continue crawling over certain surfaces or by simply eliminating the problem altogether.

4) Variety in enemy bases or hideouts

Spider-Man confronting a goon in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

Enemy bases were fun side-quests in both the first game and Miles Morales, owing to their variety, bonus objectives and replay value. However, it was repetitive due to bonus objectives being mostly the same in each of the bases and each of them looking very similar.

Insomniac can change this in Spider-Man 2 by upping the ante in variety by making enemy bases different from one another in terms of design. They can also do so by putting one fixed enemy type on some bases. For example, one base can be solely occupied by Brutes while another base can be exclusively gunmen, this can give the player more options on how to approach combat.

5) Perspective storyline and character switching

Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

With the reveal for Spider-Man 2 confirming that both Peter and Miles are playable, the game will invite comparisons to the character-switching system in Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). Insomniac could make both playable for the whole story or find a way to stand out.

One way would be to give players the option to choose who they control for the whole game. This would add to the replay value that side-quests, side-missions and collectibles already offer and also allow the player to see events unfold from the eyes of either of the Spider-Men. Another option would be to have some unique side-missions where you can only control Peter and other missions where only Miles is playable.

6) Venom as a playable character

Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

Venom's reveal at the tail end of the trailer for Spider-Man 2 blew fans' minds, despite his appearance having been teased in both after-credits scenes of the first game and Miles Morales. Norman Osborn's son Harry will serve as the primary host of the Symbiote in this universe. This idea was previously depicted in 2012's Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon on Disney XD.

While Venom will be the antagonist in the game. Insomniac could unexpectedly also make him a playable character. This will not only be a treat for fans, who will get a third playable character besides Peter and Miles but also offer another perspective to the story.

This idea was previously explored in Activision's hit 2005 Ultimate Spider-Man video game. Insomniac can however offer their own unique spin on it.

7) Symbiote versions of all suits

Black Suit Spider-Man (Image Credit: Marvel Comics)

With Venom being confirmed to be in the game, Spider-Man's iconic black suit will no doubt make an appearance. The suit first appeared in the Secret Wars storyline in comic books and was later adapted in various media, such as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3.

Its surprising absence in the first game as an alternate suit was justified by creative director Bryan Intihar, after he was questioned by fans. He said (as reported by GameRant):

" I think something like that suit deserves its day in the spotlight. I think just making it an unlockable suit wouldn't be doing it justice. It's one of the best stories for Spider-Man. I think it's a complex story. And I think it's a story that needs to be told, and it needs to be told the way Insomniac would tell it."

Insomniac can do something that has never been done before in the history of Spider-Man games by making Symbiote versions of all of Peter Parker's (or Miles Morales') suits. This would be depending on who gets the symbiote in the story.

8) No more Mary Jane stealth missions

Mary Jane interacting with Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image Credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel/PlayStation Studios)

The stealth missions involving Mary Jane in the first game, which while interesting, was pace-breaking, and slowed down the usually fast-paced story. Several fans expressed their frustration about. The missions involved sneaking behind guards or enemies to gather intel for Mary Jane herself or Spider-Man.

It would do Insomniac good by not having this feature make a return, even if there are fans who liked this addition.

9) Appearances from more Marvel heroes

Marvel heroes fighting the Skrulls (Image Credit: Marvel)

Aside from easter-eggs and landmarks, which confirmed that Spider-Man is not the only hero in his universe, other heroes did not make a full appearance or even a cameo.

Having some heroes appear in Spider-Man 2 as part of side-quests would make interesting additions to the game. Either Spider-Man could team up with Daredevil to take out some of Kingpin's goons, or he could be hired by Jessica Jones to investigate a criminal or handle a gang war in Harlem with Luke Cage

With Insomniac also confirmed to be making a standalone Wolverine game set in the same universe, this possibility is not a stretch and can be explored. Who knows? Maybe Wolverine could appear in this game as well.

10) Variety in mini-games

The mini-games were another interesting addition to the first game and added a bit more variety to it. They were present in Otto Octavius' lab and were pattern puzzles which either fixed a robotic equipment or analyzed an unknown substance.

Much like the side-quests however, the mini-games also became repetitive. Insomniac can improve upon the variety of these mini-games by making each of them very distinct from one another, besides adding more of them.

What are your thoughts on this list? Feel free to leave a comment down below on what you would love to see in the highly anticipated sequel to the best Spider-Man game yet.

