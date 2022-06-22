When does Spider-Man release on PC?

Sony is continuing its trend of bringing exclusive titles from PlayStation to PC with not just one but two Spider-Man games.

As players wait for the full-fledged sequel to be released in 2023, they will be able to play Marvel's Spider-Man and the spin-off featuring Miles Morales on PC before the year ends.

While Miles Morales simply has a late 2022 release window, the remaster of the original ground-breaking Spidey game for the PS4 has a concrete launch date of August 12, 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to PC on August 12, 2022

#SpiderManPC #BeGreater Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.#SpiderManPC #BeGreater https://t.co/69kqPy9O5W

The critically acclaimed title from Insomniac Games sends players to New York City, where they control an already experienced web-slinger who is balancing his life as Peter Parker and as a hero while doing all he can to save the city.

The game has sold more than 33 million copies as of May 2022 and that number will likely skyrocket even further when the game is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2022.

The remastered version for PC was handled by a PlayStation Studios partner known as Nixxes Software. The Founder and Senior Director of Development, Jurjen Katsman, had this to say about the game:

“I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer."

Nixxes Software is responsible for porting many other games from console to PC, such as Tomb Raider, Hitman: Absolution, Marvel's Avengers, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

What players can expect from the PC remaster

Learn how Here: Spider-Man's coming in for a landing right on PC. Wishlist Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and swing into action with your favorite hero.Learn how Here: insom.games/MSMR_S Spider-Man's coming in for a landing right on PC. Wishlist Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and swing into action with your favorite hero.Learn how Here: insom.games/MSMR_S https://t.co/NwX8BbKQIj

Per Insomniac Games, there are many updates coming with the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man for PC, and the major change is the overhaul of the game's graphics.

The developers have confirmed that the PC port will allow controller support along with mouse and keyboard support. Other PC-specific functions will be available as well, like adjustable render settings and ray-tracing.

Lastly, players can look forward to a ton of content in the game. Not only will the main story and its slew of side quests be in the remaster, the entire three chapters of 'The City That Never Sleeps' DLC will be packaged with it from the get-go.

