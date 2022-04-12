5 best Kraven the Hunter comics explored ahead of his live-action debut

Like Morbius and Venom, another prominent nemesis of Spider-Man is getting a solo film, and that's Kraven the Hunter. The film, Kraven the Hunter, has been in the works for some time now and fans can expect it to hit the big screens sometime in 2023. The character has previously appeared in several Spider-Man movies and animated shows.

Over the years, the Marvel universe has witnessed Kraven the Hunter giving Spider-Man a hard time. The reason behind this is his hunger to prove himself to be the most excellent hunter in the universe.

Since his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #15, the character has appeared in several comic book issues. However, not every issue is worth appreciating. So, here we've listed the comic books of Kraven the Hunter that. According to us, you should read before his solo film lands.

Exploring different storylines of Kraven the Hunter

5) Prey of the Hunter

Kraven was hired to kill Daredevil (Image via Marvel)

Kraven is popularly known as the Spidey hunter. However, the web-slinger is not always the prey. For instance, in this storyline, he goes after Daredevil.

He was hired by one of the enemies to kill him. The person also offered him a reasonable amount for the work, but Kraven didn't accept it by revealing that he only works for thrills and not money.

However, Daredevil was not alone as he had Black Widow by his side to fight Kraven. Both have to play smart to defeat the master of disguise, who comes with a clever mind, superhuman stamina, and strength.

4) The Deadliest Game

Kraven wanted to conquer the Savage Land (Image via Marvel)

While hunting down prehistoric animal species such as dinosaurs in Savage Land, Kraven the Hunter encounters a mysterious alien, Gog. Later, he decides to rule Savage Land using the alien.

However, his intentions were not fulfilled as Ka-Zar, Savage Land's defender, decides to fight the villain. Interestingly, Ka-Zar takes help from our beloved Peter-Parker's Spider-Man to bring down this strong enemy to his knees.

3) Hunted

The master of disguise traps heroes and villains with animal abilities (Image via Marvel)

Hunted is a comic book that was published in 2019. The storyline sees the cunning Kraven making a theme park in which he traps all the heroes and villains who, according to him, are dishonorable. He also catches the ones with animal skin and powers.

Obviously, Spider-Man is the most envied of all his enemies. The only way to free themselves from the trap is by killing the hunter. However, Spider-Man chose to talk to him once instead of killing him.

Lately, Kraven understands and frees the prisoners. He then pretends to be Spider-Man and provokes his clone to kill himself as he wishes to return to Eternal peace.

2) Ultimate Spider-Man

This storyline sees Kraven as a TV star (Image via Marvel)

The Ultimate Spider-Man comic gave transformations to several heroes and villains. One of the villains reimagined in the comics is Kraven the Hunter. The comic gave a modern touch to all the Marvel storylines so that the new readers could get a decent and enjoyable experience.

This version of Kraven is a reality TV star who hunts down Spidey for a face-to-face encounter. At the time, the hunter did not possess any superpowers, making Spider-Man superior. So, as expected, the web slinger made Kraven unconscious with a single punch.

1) Kraven's last hunt

This story is the darkest of all the Kraven featured stories (Image via Marvel)

This storyline is considered the darkest phase for Kraven the Hunter. In this, he defeated Spider-Man once and for all. After bringing him down, he buried him alive and took his identity. His motive was to prove himself to be the better Spider-Man than the real one.

However, the web slinger came out of the grave, making Kraven learn that he could not defeat his greatest enemy. So, this is the only storyline where Kraven gets rid of Spider-Man to create a world of his liking. But as expected, the superhero returns and takes back his life and his city.

