“Fluidity and visual punch is striking”: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is reportedly “exceeding expectations.” with a gameplay reveal soon

Set for 2023, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a highly anticipated PlayStation 5 title that will play a sequel to its critically acclaimed predecessor. If recent reports are to be believed, the game's development has exceeded the expectations of those involved, and players can expect to see a gameplay reveal sometime soon.

The first title, which came out in 2018, was beloved by critics and fans, with particular praise for its narrative, combat, and traversal mechanics. The game recently made its way onto PC with added perks. It also spawned a spin-off that focussed more on the character of Miles Morales, which was released in November 2020.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced back in September 2021 during a PlayStation showcase.

Players can expect to see a gameplay reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 soon, according to reports

As shared in a post by Millie Amand, a well-known industry insider, on Twitter, it was revealed that the Marvel higher-ups were impressed by how the game looked, with the title "exceeding expectations" for them. The gameplay looked so good that Marvel employees thought they were watching a cutscene rather than actual live footage.

According to them, the "fluidity" and "visual punch" of the game were striking. Amand concluded the tweet by stating that Insomniac Games was preparing to showcase a gameplay trailer sometime soon.

Insomniac Games shared the first trailer of the game last year. The short clip featured Parker and Morales displaying their combat skills in fighting and dispatching thugs with relative ease.

Meanwhile, an ominous voice-over continues and demands a worthy challenge. The frame cuts to a dark screen and a close-up of Venom, who says, "yes, we will," in an ominous tone. The trailer was enough to send fans of the first title over the moon.

It was announced back then that the game would be released sometime in 2023, and Amand's tweet does indicate that there will be no delays in that, and the game is likely on track. Fans speculated that it was likely that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be shown at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase that is set to be held on September 9.

The presentation will reportedly include publishers like Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games, who will reveal the titles they have been working on. While it is far more likely that players will see Midnight Suns and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at the event, fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine.

Another possibility for the gameplay trailer is a PlayStation Showcase. Although a date for one is yet to be announced, the event is rumored to be held sometime during September. It is far likelier that the reported new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get premiered at the PlayStation Showcase.

Not much is known about the title yet, and players will look forward to getting an in-depth look at the gameplay, world, and mechanics. Unlike its predecessor, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console.

