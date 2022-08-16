Disney and Marvel Games Showcase announced: Date, where to watch, Midnight Suns, Star Wars, and more

Disney, in association with Marvel, will be hosting their first ever showcase in the upcoming month to present their latest video game arrivals. While a physical showcase has been consistent with Disney's presentations, the publishers will also host a digital one to update fans about various confirmed game franchises.

On September 9, 2022, this showcase will be featured during the D23 Expo. Throughout this presentation, publishers such as Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games will be showing off what they've been working on.

Blessing Adeoye Jr. @BlessingJr Words I never thought I’d say: I’m excited to announce that I’m going to be hosting the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Friday, September 9th! Tune in for some really exciting reveals, announcements, and trailers. #ad Words I never thought I’d say: I’m excited to announce that I’m going to be hosting the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Friday, September 9th! Tune in for some really exciting reveals, announcements, and trailers. #ad https://t.co/zsnW66soTn

Here's all the information fans need to know about the upcoming showcase in September.

What to expect from upcoming Marvel and Disney showcase in September

As confirmed by the organizers themselves, this showcase will feature new game announcements such as Disney Dreamlight Vallet, Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and an early look at a Marvel title from Skydance New Media.

All of these reveals will be showcased on September 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm PT sharp. The following are the converted timings for other regions:

1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

(Indian Standard Time) 9:00 pm BST (United Kingdom Standard Time)

(United Kingdom Standard Time) 5:00 am JST (Japan Standard Time)

(Japan Standard Time) 10:00 pm CEST (Germany Standard Time)

Viewers who will be present at the physical expo can witness all these announcements in-person, while online viewers can do the same via media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

Games like Midnight Suns and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have been consistently mentioned and teased in the Marvel community. This time around, fans can expect a more detailed look at the gameplay and narrative elements of the title.

As for speculations regarding other games, there is a small chance of seeing Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. However, that is yet to be confirmed. If that announcement doesn't come to pass, Insomniac Games could divulge more information regarding their Wolverine game, which has also been generating a lot of buzz.

Nonetheless, these are mere speculations and require further clarification. However, with multiple renowned titles and new projects reeling viewers in, the expo is bound to be a roaring success.

