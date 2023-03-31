Will Joker: Folie à Deux adapt 'Mad Love' from The New Batman Adventures? Taking a look at Harley Quinn's origins

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently filming, and recently we got our first look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn from the movie. Spotted on set in makeup, Gaga's version of the character resembles a redefinition of the character while maintaining many of the jester elements that made so many of her looks from the comic books iconic.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga will be joined by Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker from the 2019 film. With the sequel being a musical and Harley Quinn being a part of it, it's pretty clear that a romantic element will be added to the movie. The last we saw of Arthur Fleck was in Arkham Asylum in Joker, and it is confirmed that he will meet Harley there.

With that being said, let's explore the origins of Harley Quinn and see what we can expect from the film, which is set to release next year.

The Mad love storyline explaining Harley Quinn's origins might be adapted in Joker: Folie à Deux

One of the most surprising trivia about Harley Quinn is that she is one of the supporting Batman characters that wasn't introduced in the comics. Writers Paul Dini and Bruce Timm introduced her in Batman: The Animated Series as Joker's love interest.

Her origins were further explored in the sequel series, The New Batman Adventures, which showcased her first meeting with the Joker. In the episode of the series titled Mad Love, Harley Quinn's name is revealed to be Harleen Quinzel, who works as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum.

She took up the job of interviewing the Joker because she liked the knowledge from interviewing criminals and was interested in taking a look into their minds. During their first meet, Joker showcased his vulnerable side to her, which took Harleen by surprise, and he showcased an interest in her too. This is where she would start to fall in love with him the more they would start meeting.

When Joker escaped from the Asylum, he was brought back in by Batman, who injured him severely. Sad to see him in this state, Harleen went out of the city to get a set of weapons while donning a new outfit. She would coup an escape from the prison and help the Clown Prince of Crime get out while taking up the identity of Harley Quinn.

That's how the biggest and most villainous couple in the DC universe came to be, and since then, they have taken their place in some of the most iconic romances in comics. However, their lives are far from fairytale-like because Joker is quite abusive towards Harley in general, eventually leading her to break up with him and become an individual of her own.

Some set pics from Joker: Folie à Deux have basically confirmed that these two characters will meet in Arkham Asylum. A newspaper clipping from the set showed how Joker had found a new love in Harleen Quinzel while staying in the Asylum. It pretty much confirms that we might see elements of Mad Love in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Lady Gaga is now the second actress to put her spin on Harley Quinn in live-action after Margot Robbie. Here is hoping she brings another amazing version of the character to us.

Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes