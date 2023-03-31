From Superman and Lois to Peter Parker and Mary Jane - 5 of the most iconic comic book romances from Marvel and DC

Romances in Marvel and DC have been mainstays of comic books ever since their inception. If you have a superhero, you need a special someone to ground them and inspire them, or sometimes that special someone can make for a good crime-fighting partner too. These stories hinge on an emotional aspect, and what better way than to top it off with a romance?

DC has Superman and Lois, while Marvel has Peter Parker and Mary Jane - both the comic book giants have had some of the most iconic romances in the medium. The characters are instantly recognizable and have been a part of the discourse for decades.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion on the subject.

Five of the most iconic comic book romances from Marvel and DC

5) Green Arrow and Black Canary

Green Arrow and Black Canary in the comics (Image via DC Comics)

One of the best crime-fighting duos of the DC universe, Oliver Queen and Dinah Lance, aka Green Arrow and Black Canary, are a power couple like no other. One shoots arrows while the other has the voice of a canary; these two have shared a great deal of history in comics.

Starting as people who hated each other's guts to falling for each other, Arrow and Canary's relationship is one of the best things to come out of their history - even if it has been a bit on and off many times.

4) Batman and Catwoman

Batman and Catwoman in the comics (Image via DC Comics)

Batman has had many relationships in comic books. From Talia al Ghul to Vicki Vale, the Dark Knight has never really had a set relationship. However, it is Catwoman who has, at many times, brought the best out of him. The relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle has been constant throughout the Dark Knight's history.

Their initial meetings have always been interpreted in different ways. Sometimes they just run into each other at the scene of a crime or pursue a relationship out of their masked personas; there is just something about a creature of the night falling for a cat burglar that's so compelling to see unfold. Here is hoping that DC gets their relationship to stick around.

3) Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman

Reed Richards and Sue Storm getting married (Image via Marvel Comics)

One of the best things to come out of not only the Fantastic Four but Marvel comics as a whole is the relationship between Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The great thing about them is that they bring out the best in each other.

Two science nerds who fell in love with each other after receiving their powers in a cosmic storm, the Fantastic Four is built around their relationship, making them one of Marvel's most important relationships.

2) Peter Parker and Mary Jane

Peter Parker and Mary Jane in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

When it comes to the most famous relationship in Marvel Comics, it has to be that of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Sure, Gwen Stacy was a great love interest too, but Peter and MJ are the IT couple of Marvel Comics and have become pretty synonymous with each other.

It is the comic book equivalent of "Girl Next Door," and their relationship has become more and more iconic over the years. From films to TV shows to games, the couple is definitely our favorite from the Marvel comics.

1) Superman and Lois Lane

Superman taking a flight with Lois Lane in the comic books (Image via DC Comics)

Superman and Lois Lane are perhaps the most iconic comic book couples of all time. The romance is off the charts here. They meet at the Daily Planet, where Clark Kent works as a reporter. Here, Lois eventually figures out his identity as Superman.

While Superman inspires hope through his actions, Lois is more focused on uncovering the truth and has a great personality that makes this relationship, in a way, inspiring too. Throughout many interpretations in TV, movies, and more, this is easily the most iconic relationship in comic books.

Well, with this, we finish off the list. Let us know in the comments who some of your favorite Marvel and DC romances are.

