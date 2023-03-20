10 most popular Marvel & DC Superheroes of 2023 so far

Superheroes have taken the world by storm, with their movies and TV shows now an integral part of popular culture. Marvel and DC have led the charge, creating some of the most iconic and beloved characters in recent years.

For years, fans of superhero movies have debated and argued over who has the best superheroes - Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe. While the debate may continue, both the MCU and DC fans agree that certain superheroes are universally loved and respected.

Fans have seen the continued rise of superheroes' popularity, with some characters soaring higher than ever before. These iconic characters have captivated audiences for decades with their incredible powers, fascinating backstories, and inspiring heroism.

Disclaimer: This list isn't ranked in any particular order and contains opinions of the writer.

Captain Marvel, Superman, and 8 most popular Marvel & DC Superheroes of 2023 so far

1) Peter Parker's Spider-Man

Swinging into action once again! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home has catapulted the web-slinger to new heights of popularity. The excitement about his return to future Marvel movies and rumors of him leading the Avengers in the Avengers: Kang Dynasty storyline has only amplified his buzz.

Fans eagerly await what the future holds for Holland's Spider-Man and how he will continue to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's safe to say that Spider-Man has become more than just a superhero - he's a cultural phenomenon.

2) Wonder Woman

Unleashing her Amazonian powers! (Image via Warner Bros)

Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman has been a standout in the DC Extended Universe. Her cameo in Shazam 2 has only increased the buzz around the character. With the recent announcement of James Gunn's new plans for DCU, fans are speculating about what role the Amazonian warrior will play in this new era.

As one of the most iconic and influential superheroes in the DC universe, fans are excited to see how Wonder Woman's story will evolve. They are eagerly awaiting to see her interact with other heroes in this new cinematic universe. Apart from being a cultural icon, she is a crucial figure in shaping the DCU's future.

3) The Flash

Breaking the time barrier with his speed! (Image via Warner Bros)

Ezra Miller's The Flash has become one of the most highly anticipated superhero movies of 2023. With its release date set for June 16, fans are counting down the days. The trailer for the standalone movie has generated a lot of buzz, showcasing the time-traveling superhero in all his glory.

The fact that Michael Keaton is returning as Batman only adds to the excitement, as does the recent praise from Tom Cruise. With so much hype surrounding The Flash, it's clear that the beloved character has impacted audiences and cemented The Flash's status as one of the most popular superheroes of 2023.

4) Superman

New actor, new legacy! (Image via DC Comics)

Henry Cavill's departure from the role of Superman has left fans wondering who will take up the mantle in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. The film, directed by James Gunn, is set to release in 2025. With the announcement that a new actor will be playing the iconic character, speculation has been running rampant.

Fans are excited to see how James Gunn will handle the Man of Steel and what kind of tone and direction the movie will take. As one of the most beloved superheroes of all time, Superman's popularity cannot be ignored, and the anticipation for this new film will only continue to grow.

5) Batman

A new era for the Dark Knight! (Image via Warner Bros)

Batman has always been one of the most popular superheroes in the DC universe. With both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck taking on the iconic role, fans have been buzzing with excitement. However, the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has added a new level of hype to the character.

The film has been met with critical acclaim, and Pattinson's portrayal of the caped crusader has been widely praised. With The Batman 2 and the HBOMax Penguin series in the works, fans eagerly anticipate what's next for Pattinson's Batman.

It's clear that the Dark Knight's popularity continues to soar, and with such a talented cast and crew behind these upcoming projects, the hype will only grow.

6) Captain Marvel

One of the galaxy's mightiest hero returns!(Image via Marvel Studios)

Brie Larson's portrayal of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has become a beloved addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her performance in the first Captain Marvel film and her appearance in Avengers: Endgame showcased her strength, determination, and courage as a hero.

With the highly anticipated sequel, The Marvels, set to release in November 2023, fans are eager to see what new adventures and challenges await Danvers.

The film will also feature the return of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and the introduction of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Needless to say, it is a highly anticipated ensemble project.

7) Ant-Man

Getting small but making a big impact! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Paul Rudd's portrayal of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. The latest film, Ant-Man and The Wasp, which was released in 2023 received a mixed reception. However, the character has remained a popular and essential member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With his unique ability to shrink in size and control ants, Ant-Man brings a refreshing and humorous dynamic to the Avengers team. Fans are awaiting news of any upcoming projects involving the character and are excited to see how he will continue to evolve and contribute to the ever-expanding Marvel universe.

8) Iron Man

The legend lives on! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., was one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his death in Avengers: Endgame was heart-wrenching for fans, constant rumors of his return have kept the character in the limelight.

With the announcement of Marvel's upcoming projects, including Avengers Secret Wars and Avengers Kang Dynasty, fans speculate about the potential return of Iron Man.

While it remains unclear if and how the character will be brought back, the idea of seeing Tony Stark fight alongside his Avengers again is enough to keep fans excited. Needless to say, they are eagerly anticipating any news regarding the beloved superhero.

9) Ms. Marvel

Marvel's newest hero on the rise! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, has quickly become a fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her Disney+ series, which premiered in 2022, introduced audiences to the young hero and her journey to discover her powers and become a hero.

The series was met with critical acclaim and helped establish Kamala as a prominent character in the MCU. With The Marvels set to release in November 2023, fans want to know everything about Kamala's return and the next chapter in her story.

The highly anticipated sequel will bring Kamala, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau in what will surely be an epic adventure. It will have Iman Vellani's charming performance as Kamala and the promise of even more action and excitement in The Marvels.

10) Miles Morales' Spider-Man

A web-slinging adventure across the multiverse! (Image via Sony Pictures)

Miles Morales has become a beloved character in the Marvel Universe, especially after the success of the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film introduced a new and diverse Spider-Man, who quickly became a fan favorite.

With the upcoming release of the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans are waiting to see Miles and his team of Spider-People return to the big screen. The sequel will continue the first film's story and feature new characters, including the debut of Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back on board as writers with the promise of stunning animation. Needless to ay, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2023.

So far, these ten superheroes have managed to capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide in 2023. However, there are plenty more heroes from Marvel and DC.

With new movies and TV shows released throughout the year, fans can expect to see more beloved characters on our screens. As always, the debate between Marvel and DC will continue, but one thing is for sure - superheroes will always be an integral part of pop culture.

