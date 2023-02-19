The Marvels mid-credit scene details emerge ahead of time

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of The Marvels, the highly anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, were recently treated to exciting details about the upcoming movie.

It has been revealed online that the film will feature not one, but two post-credit scenes. The first scene will focus on Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, while the second scene will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the movie's release being pushed back to November 10, 2023, fans are eagerly soaking up any new information they can get about the star-studded cast, thrilling plot, and stunning visuals of The Marvels.

The Marvels end credit scenes details leaked before the release

End credit scenes supposedly leaked ahead of release (Image via Marvel Studios)

It is unclear what precisely Monica's post-credit scene will entail, but given the events of WandaVision, it is safe to assume that it will set up her future in the MCU.

The second post-credit scene, however, is what has fans buzzing. According to reports, this scene will introduce a new character to the MCU.

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios #TheMarvels will have two post-credit scenes. The first will be about Monica and the second will introduce a new character #TheMarvels will have two post-credit scenes. The first will be about Monica and the second will introduce a new character#MarvelStudios https://t.co/G0emqq3mDw

While there has been no official confirmation on who this character will be, rumors are rampant. Some believe it could be a tease for the upcoming Fantastic Four film, while others think it could introduce a new villain.

Of course, with the tight-lipped nature of Marvel Studios, it is impossible to know what the post-credit scenes will entail until we see them. However, the fact that there will be two scenes is already exciting enough.

In the past, Marvel has used post-credit scenes to introduce new characters, tease future films, and even tie up loose ends from previous films. It will be interesting to see how they will use the two scenes in The Marvels to further expand the MCU.

Why The Marvels release date was delayed: Possible reasons and speculations

Speculations on why the movie release date was delayed (Image via Marvel Studios)

Disney has yet to release an official statement clarifying why The Marvels has been delayed, which has led to fans speculating on possible reasons. During a recent conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed plans to produce less content to ensure higher quality.

One theory is that the poor reception of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's writing has led to the studio taking more time to ensure better quality for their brands, such as Marvel and Star Wars.

Another possible reason for the delay is to allow more time for post-production and visual effects teams to refine the film's CGI and visuals, especially given recent criticism of Phase 4.

MCU taking more time to ensure better quality? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite the delay, fans were recently treated to a first-look poster for The Marvels, showcasing the three lead characters. However, the Haunted Mansion, featuring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Steinfeld, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito, has taken The Marvels' planned release slot due to the delay.

Reports suggest that other planned MCU projects for 2023, like Echo and Ironheart, will also be delayed. Nevertheless, fans can still look forward to exciting releases such as The Flash and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in June and July.

The Marvels set to have Avengers-like impact

Inside look at plot, cast, and crew of upcoming MCU film (Image via Marvel Studios)

The upcoming movie follows the story of three heroes: Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, as they switch places using their powers.

The movie is also reported to feature Carol Danvers' marriage to Prince Yan, a character from a planet where singing is the primary mode of communication portrayed by Park Seo-Joon. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is expected to be an "Avengers-level movie," according to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Zawe Ashton will play an undisclosed villain role, while Saagar Shaikh, Mohan Kapur, and Zenobia Shroff will round out the cast.

The movie's official summary states:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues further:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged neice Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The film's release date is November 10, 2023, and fans eagerly anticipate its arrival, with Vellani's Ms. Marvel being a particular highlight. Despite the delay, fans can anticipate The Marvels to be a highly appreciated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Poll : 0 votes