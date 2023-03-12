The Marvels: 5 things that the film needs to do to be successful

The highly anticipated film The Marvels is set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new heights. As the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit Captain Marvel, the film promises to deliver even more excitement and adventure with an incredible cast of characters.

With its release date set for November 10, 2023, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the movie will expand on the story of Carol Danvers and introduce new heroes like Kamala Khan. The Marvels is pressured to live up to its predecessor's success and meet the high expectations of fans and critics alike.

However, with a talented team behind the scenes and rich source material to draw from, there is no doubt that the sequel has the potential to be one of the most epic superhero movies of all time.

A fresh take on the superhero genre and four other things that The Marvels need to do to be a blockbuster hit

1) Build on the legacy of Captain Marvel

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in the sequel, building on the legacy of the beloved Captain Marvel character (Image via Marvel Studios)

Building on the legacy of Captain Marvel is essential to the success of The Marvels. The first film was a groundbreaking moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring the first female superhero lead and showcasing themes of empowerment and representation. The sequel needs to continue this momentum and delve deeper into the character of Carol Danvers.

The Marvels must explore Carol's relationships with other characters, especially Monica Rambeau, and give the audience a better understanding of her backstory and character motivations. The film must also show how she has grown and evolved since the first movie's events and how she has become a more experienced and confident superhero.

By building on the legacy of Captain Marvel, the sequel can continue to push boundaries in the superhero genre and provide a powerful message of representation and empowerment to audiences.

2) Introduce new characters

Meet the new heroes, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, as they join forces with Carol Danvers (Image via Marvel Studios)

Introducing new characters is always challenging, but The Marvels has the advantage of featuring fan favorites from the comics. Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, is a character that resonates with many young people due to her relatable personality and unique powers.

Iman Vellani's casting has already generated positive acclaim from fans for her portrayal of Ms. Marvel due to the Disney+ series. Additionally, Monica Rambeau's return, portrayed by the talented Teyonah Parris, is a welcome surprise after her captivating appearance in WandaVision.

However, it's crucial that the film doesn't overshadow Carol Danvers and finds the right balance to introduce these new characters naturally and engagingly. Their personalities, motivations, and interactions with Carol should feel organic and unforced.

3) Deliver on the action and spectacle

Captain Marvel 2 is anticipated to feature epic battles and stunning visuals (Image via Marvel Studios)

To captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression, The Marvels must deliver on the action and spectacle front. As a superhero movie, viewers can expect to be wowed by creative and exciting set pieces that fully showcase the characters' unique powers and abilities.

The first Captain Marvel film certainly had some impressive action scenes, including a thrilling train fight and an epic battle on the Kree spaceship. Likewise, The Marvels needs to surpass these moments and deliver even more jaw-dropping and memorable sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Hence, by pushing the boundaries of what is possible on screen and delivering genuinely unforgettable moments of action and spectacle, the sequel can cement its place as a must-see blockbuster hit.

4) Embrace the film's themes and messaging

The sequel must tackle important themes and messaging (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the key aspects that made Captain Marvel a success was its commitment to empowering underrepresented voices and promoting themes of representation. For The Marvels to live up to its predecessor's legacy, it must continue to embrace these themes and messaging.

Kamala Khan, in particular, is a character that has struck a chord with many young people from diverse and marginalized communities. It is essential that the film does justice to her character and explores the profound themes of identity, community, and representation that are integral to her story. By doing so, The Marvels can inspire and empower new viewers and continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tradition of inclusive storytelling.

5) Offer a fresh and unique take on the superhero genre

Captain Marvel 2 must offer an innovative storytelling and fresh perspectives to be a hit (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced many successful superhero films, but The Marvels needs to offer a fresh and unique take on the genre. The film should avoid feeling like a generic superhero movie and instead bring something new to the table. This could mean exploring different themes and tones, introducing fresh perspectives and character dynamics, or using innovative storytelling techniques.

The Marvels should feel like a bold and exciting addition to the superhero genre, keeping audiences engaged and invested in the MCU's ongoing story. In doing the same, the film can stand out from the crowded field of superhero movies and cement itself as a beloved and memorable addition to the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes