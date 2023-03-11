Marvel fans have been excited ever since rumors surfaced that James Spader's Ultron will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming Armor Wars film. While there has been no official confirmation from Marvel, trusted insiders have suggested that Ultron will return.

Ultron, a sentient android created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The villain was designed to be the head of a peacekeeping program, but went rogue and decided that eradicating humanity was the best way to pacify the Earth.

The Avengers ultimately defeated Ultron in the 2015 film, but rumors have suggested that fragments of the Ultron program still remain in the universe, allowing Marvel to bring back the villain in the future.

Marvel's Armor Wars gets a confirmed villain

Ultron returns to wreak havoc once again in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

According to insider Marvel Updates, Damage Control will be the main villain of Armor Wars, alongside the organization recreating Ultron.

While the exact details of the plot remain under wraps, the upcoming film is expected to draw inspiration from the seven-issue Iron Man story arc of the same name, published between 1987 and 1988. In the comics, Tony Stark's armor falls into the wrong hands, leading to a clash between Iron Man and various villains.

Ultron's return could be both good and bad for the MCU

Ultron's revival poses both danger and opportunity for the MCU's future (Image via Marvel Studios)

As rumors continue circulating about James Spader's Ultron returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film, fans are left wondering about the implications of the same.

While Ultron's original creation did not go as planned, with the sentient AI turning against its creators and seeking the extinction of the Avengers, the possibility of the villain's return could be both good and bad for the MCU.

Ultron's destructive potential could spell disaster for the Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

If the Department of Damage Control (DODC) manages to revive an Ultron drone, it could resume its original intention of eradicating the Avengers or even side with the DODC for its nefarious purposes.

This could make Armor Wars the perfect place for Ultron to return, especially since the film will feature Rhodey dealing with mishandled Stark tech after Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame.

Ultron could easily be used for evil, and the consequences of such a move would be catastrophic for the MCU.

Reprogrammed for good? Ultron's return could have significant ramifications for the MCU's future (Image via Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, on the other hand, showed a world where the Ultron program worked, with several drones being used to protect mankind rather than destroy it.

This could spell a brighter future for Ultron, as someone as brilliant as Reed Richards could get their hands on Ultron tech and reprogram it as a force for good. This would lay the groundwork for the MCU proper's Illuminati team, following in the footsteps of their Earth-838 counterparts.

Additionally, this could make Armor Wars one of the most critical projects in the MCU's upcoming slate. If Ultron returns and is used as a force for good, it could significantly impact the MCU's future. It would also add a layer of complexity to the character, making it more interesting to watch on screen.

Don Cheadle to reprise his role As James Rhodes/War Machine

Don Cheadle set to take center stage as James Rhodes/War Machine in Armor Wars (Image via Marvel Studios)

Armor Wars was initially planned as a Disney+ limited series but was later redeveloped into a feature film. Don Cheadle, who played James Rhodes/War Machine in previous MCU films and series, will reprise his role in Armor Wars, marking his first lead role in the MCU.

Cheadle has expressed excitement at exploring War Machine further, saying:

"Who are his friends? What are his relationships? What does he want? I'm not complaining. But I don't think we know anything yet."

How Secret Invasion leads into Armor Wars

Secret Invasion sets the stage for Armor Wars' thrilling storyline (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ahead of Armor Wars, fans will see Cheadle's James Rhodes in Secret Invasion, an upcoming Disney+ limited series that the actor has stated leads directly into Armor Wars.

The six-episode series will see Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, working alongside War Machine and other characters to stop a faction of Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth.

Final thoughts

Only time will tell how the MCU will handle Ultron's resurrection (Image via Marvel Studios)

The exact release date of the film is still unknown, but it's expected to debut in Phase 5 of the MCU, which promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the superhero franchise.

Ultron's potential return has left fans with mixed emotions. While the idea of the AI villain being used for evil is terrifying, the chance to reprogram him as a force for good could have significant implications for the MCU's future. It's a tantalizing prospect that has left many fans speculating about what could be in store for the franchise.

Only time will tell how the MCU will utilize Ultron in the upcoming film, but it's clear that Armor Wars is one of the most anticipated projects on the MCU's upcoming slate.

The film promises to take fans on a thrilling ride with Don Cheadle taking center stage in the MCU, and the potential inclusion of Ultron could make it one of the franchise's most critical projects. As always, Marvel fans eagerly await what the future holds for their favorite superheroes.

