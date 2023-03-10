The 10 best comicbooks of DC Comics

DC Comics is a name that has become synonymous with the world of superheroes and has been a driving force in the comic book industry for over 85 years. With a vast array of iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, DC Comics has captured the imaginations of generations of fans worldwide.

DC has explored complex themes of morality, justice, and the human psyche through its comics, making its stories entertaining and thought-provoking. While fans have loved the comics, there are a few that have carved a special place in their hearts. However, some DC Comics have left a lasting impact on readers and continue to be celebrated by fans today.

Batman: Year One, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and eight other best comic books of DC Comics

1) Watchmen

Watchmen is set in an alternate reality where superheroes have been outlawed, and masked vigilantes are a thing of the past. The comic subverts the traditional superhero narrative, portraying its characters as flawed, complex, and deeply human.

With its intricate plot, multi-layered characters, and stunning visuals, Watchmen has been praised for its mature and sophisticated storytelling. It also received appreciation for tackling themes of power, corruption, and the blurred line between heroism and villainy.

Its impact on the comic book industry cannot be overstated. It has been credited with revolutionizing the medium and paving the way for a new era of adult-oriented, complex storytelling in comics.

2) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

An aged Batman emerges from retirement to save Gotham City once again (Image via DC Comics)

With its bold storytelling and gritty visuals, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns redefined how fans viewed Batman and revolutionized the comic book industry.

The story showcases an older, more cynical Bruce Wayne. Although he has hung up his cape and cowl, he is pulled back into the fight against crime by the deteriorating state of Gotham City.

The series explores Batman's struggles with aging and morality and tackles more significant societal issues, such as political corruption and media manipulation. With its mature themes and complex characters, The Dark Knight Returns has inspired countless adaptations and remains a staple of the comic book canon.

3) The Sandman

Dream, the Lord of the Dreaming, in all his ethereal glory (Image via DC Comics)

The Sandman is not just a comic book but a work of art that has profoundly impacted readers and the medium of graphic storytelling.

Neil Gaiman's masterful writing, combined with the breathtaking artwork of Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, and others, takes readers on a journey through the realm of dreams. It is both captivating and thought-provoking.

The Sandman is a story that delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the power of imagination, the nature of reality, and the impact of dreams and stories' on people's lives. Through its richly layered narrative and unforgettable characters, The Sandman has become a true masterpiece of the comic book genre.

4) Superman: Red Son

The Soviet Superman soars above the iconic Kremlin (Image via DC Comics)

Superman: Red Son is a captivating and ingenious retelling of the Superman origin story. It poses intriguing questions about nature versus nurture, the impact of societal systems, and the power of individuals to shape history.

Mark Millar's expert writing brings to life a world where Superman is not a symbol of American values and justice. Instead, he becomes a champion of socialism, working to promote the ideals of the Soviet Union.

This graphic novel is an engaging read for fans of the Man of Steel and a brilliant commentary on the effects of ideology and propaganda on the choices individuals make.

5) Batman: Year One

A young and inexperienced Batman takes his first steps towards becoming the Dark Knight (Image via DC Comics)

Frank Miller's Batman: Year One is a masterful retelling of Batman's origin story. It explores the complex emotional and psychological journey of Bruce Wayne as he transforms into the Caped Crusader.

Set in the dark and gritty Gotham City, the story portrays the character more realistically and groundedly. It sheds light on the physical and emotional struggles of being a vigilante crimefighter. Year One is not only a classic in the Batman canon but also a pivotal work that has significantly influenced the comic book industry.

6) Crisis on Infinite Earths

The classic cover featuring a multitude of DC's most iconic characters, including Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman (Image via DC Comics)

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a significant event in the DC Universe and a watershed moment in the history of comics. The story was designed to streamline DC's confusing multiverse, home to countless alternate versions of characters and convoluted timelines.

Marv Wolfman and George Perez's masterpiece brought together all of DC's major players, in an epic battle to save the multiverse from destruction. Those trying to save the multiverse range from Superman and Batman to the Justice League and the Teen Titans.

With its stunning visuals, emotional storytelling, and shocking twists, Crisis on Infinite Earths has left an indelible mark on the DC Universe. It continues to be celebrated by fans and creators alike.

7) Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia

Wonder Woman takes on a powerful and dangerous foe (Image via DC Comics)

Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia is a captivating tale that examines the intricate balance between duty, justice, and personal ethics.

Greg Rucka's powerful writing and J.G. Jones' striking artwork combine to create a story that explores the psychological depths of Wonder Woman. However, it does more than that as it also presents thought-provoking questions about the responsibilities of those with extraordinary powers.

Using complex characters, intricate plot lines, and intense action sequences, The Hiketeia showcases the complexities of the superhero genre. It cements Wonder Woman's place as one of the most iconic heroes in the DC universe.

8) All-Star Superman

Superman soars through the clouds, cape billowing behind him (Image via DC Comics)

All-Star Superman is a tribute to the iconic superhero and a celebration of his enduring legacy. Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely masterfully craft a story that showcases Superman's humanity and compassion as he faces his mortality and reflects on his life's work.

The series offers a glimpse into the depths of Superman's character, showcasing his unwavering optimism and unwavering dedication to the greater good. All-Star Superman is a true comic masterpiece and a must-read for fans of the genre.

9) Green Lantern: Rebirth

The rebirth of Hal Jordan as Green Lantern, surrounded by his fellow Lanterns (Image via DC Comics)

Green Lantern: Rebirth marked a significant turning point for the Green Lantern franchise, bringing back fan-favorite character Hal Jordan after years of absence and revitalizing the entire mythos.

Geoff Johns' writing and Ethan Van Sciver's art breathed new life into the character and his world, introducing new concepts and exploring the legacy of the Green Lantern Corps.

Rebirth serves as a perfect jumping-on point for new readers while also satisfying longtime fans of the series. With its intricate storytelling, stunning artwork, and epic scope, Green Lantern: Rebirth is a must-read for any fan of superhero comics.

10) The Flash: The Return of Barry Allen

The iconic cover featuring both the original Flash, Barry Allen, and his mysterious doppelganger (Image via DC Comics)

The Return of Barry Allen is a classic Flash story that explores the nature of heroism and the lengths that heroes will go to protect their loved ones.

Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Greg LaRocque, this compelling storyline follows the disappearance of the original Flash, Barry Allen. It also looks the arrival of a new Flash, who seems to be a perfect copy of Barry.

As the story unfolds, the reader is taken on a thrilling journey as the remaining members of the Flash family race to uncover the truth behind the mysterious new Flash. They also confront the terrifying force that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

