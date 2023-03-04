The future looks good for Henry Cavill after DC exit, here's why

Henry Cavill, the man of steel, has been the face of Superman in the DC Universe since 2013. His chiseled jawline and striking blue eyes have won the hearts of fans around the world.

However, his future as Superman has been a topic of much debate, with DC Studios removing him from the role. But despite this setback, fans have rallied behind Cavill and are demanding his return as the superhero, this time on Netflix.

The #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign began as a way for fans to show their support for director Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was removed by DC Studios.

But as the movement gained momentum, fans demanded that Cavill be brought back as Superman on Netflix. This campaign has become a source of hope for fans who want to see Cavill reprise his role and continue playing the character they love.

Fans want Henry Cavill to be cast as the face of Justice League

Henry Cavill's departure from the DC Universe left many fans questioning the future of the actor's career. However, news of his move to Netflix was met with great excitement as fans began to speculate about the roles he would take on in the future.

The actor is set to star in the highly anticipated fantasy series The Witcher season 3 (the last for Henry Cavill), which has already generated a lot of buzz among fans of the books and video games. Cavill's commitment to the role, including his dedication to getting the look and accent of the character just right, has only added to the excitement.

But it's not just The Witcher that has fans excited about Cavill's future on Netflix. With the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign gaining momentum, fans are calling for Cavill to be cast as the face of Justice League on the streaming platform.

Cavill's portrayal of Superman in the DC films was widely praised by fans and critics alike, and his departure from the role was disappointing. However, his move to Netflix allows the actor to take on new roles and showcase his range.

Fans believe that Cavill's strong screen presence, physicality, and ability to convey emotional depth make him the perfect choice to lead the charge for Snyder's Justice League on Netflix.

The actor has shown his dedication to his craft and willingness to take on challenging roles, making him a fan favorite for various projects.

As the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign continues to gain momentum, it seems increasingly likely that Cavill will play a significant role in the future of the Justice League on the streaming platform.

The #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign

The #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign is a testament to passionate fans' power and ability to drive change in the entertainment industry.

However, as the campaign gained momentum, fans demanded that Henry Cavill be returned as Superman on Netflix. The movement's goal is to convince Netflix to hire Cavill as the face of Justice League on the streaming platform and allow Snyder to complete his vision for the DC Universe.

If @Netflix can bring back Henry Cavill Superman, it will be the biggest thing in entertainment news. Henry Cavill's return was official! It was huge!! Multiple trades covered it and WBD even reposted Henry's message. 3.8M likes on Instagram.If @Netflix can bring back Henry Cavill Superman, it will be the biggest thing in entertainment news. #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix Henry Cavill's return was official! It was huge!! Multiple trades covered it and WBD even reposted Henry's message. 3.8M likes on Instagram.If @Netflix can bring back Henry Cavill Superman, it will be the biggest thing in entertainment news. #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix https://t.co/4TLepcKPJZ

Fans have taken to social media to express their desire for this, with the hashtag #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix trending on Twitter. Although it started as a wild idea, the campaign has gained significant support from fans worldwide.

The movement has even sparked rumors that Netflix is considering buying the rights to the Justice League characters from DC Studios, though neither party has confirmed this.

James Gunn's response

In a recent interview, James Gunn, who recently became the co-head of DC Studios, responded to the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign.

He called the hashtag one of the "wackiest" he has ever seen and said that Netflix had not expressed any interest in SnyderVerse. Gunn also stated that Zack Snyder is happy with his current projects and has not expressed interest in the Netflix plan.

He said:

"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever.1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

He continued:

"He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world-building he's doing now."

While this may disappoint fans, it's important to remember that Gunn's statement doesn't necessarily mean that the idea is entirely off the table. It's possible that Netflix or Snyder could change their minds.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that fans have campaigned for the return of a beloved character or director.

The success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which led to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, is a prime example of how passionate fans can have a tangible impact on the entertainment industry.

So, while the future of Henry Cavill's Superman and SnyderVerse on Netflix remains uncertain, the fact that fans are rallying behind these ideas shows that there is still a lot of love and support for these characters and creators.

And with the growing power of social media, it's entirely possible that we could see these campaigns lead to more positive changes in the entertainment industry.

Final thoughts

While the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix campaign may have started to show support for Zack Snyder's Justice League, it quickly evolved into a demand for Henry Cavill's return as Superman on Netflix. Despite the overwhelming fan support for this plan, it seems unlikely that will happen.

James Gunn, has stated that the plan is not viable, and Zack Snyder looks content with his current projects. While it's disappointing for fans who had hoped to see Henry Cavill don the red cape again, it's important to remember that there are still plenty of exciting projects ahead for the actor.

He's set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher, Argylle, and Warhammer 40,000. The future looks bright for Henry Cavill, and his fans can continue to support him in his upcoming projects.

While it's understandable to want to see him return as Superman, it's essential to respect the decisions of the filmmakers and studios involved in these projects. Who knows, maybe one day we'll see him fly again as the Man of Steel, but for now, we can enjoy his performances in other exciting roles.

