10 underrated aspects of DC's Snyderverse

The DC Cinematic Universe has been in flux for some time, with various filmmakers bringing their take on the beloved characters. It was recently announced that James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, will be at the helm of the new DC universe. This includes the upcoming Gods and Monsters slate.

The news marks the end of the Snyderverse, led by director Zack Snyder, by rebooting it with The Flash. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, the Snyderverse boasted several underrated aspects that are often overlooked.

Mythological elements to action scenes: Ten of the underrated aspects of DC's Snyderverse

10) Philosophy

The Snyderverse delves into philosophical themes that elevate the superhero genre (Image via DC Studios)

One of the most underrated aspects of DC's Snyderverse is its philosophical underpinning. Zack Snyder's films explore complex questions of morality, justice, and the nature of humanity, delving into deeper themes than what is often unexplored in traditional superhero movies.

In Man of Steel, Snyder explores the concept of free will and destiny. Meanwhile, in Batman v Superman, he questions the role of superheroes in an increasingly chaotic and violent world.

The films offer a unique perspective on the superhero genre, delving into deeper philosophical issues often not explored in other films. The Snyderverse is a thought-provoking and intelligent cinematic universe, adding sophistication to the superhero genre.

9) Costume design

The Snyderverse boasts impressive costume designs that add to the visual appeal of the films (Image via DC Studios)

The Snyderverse's impressive costume designs are often overlooked by fans, even though each character's unique looks perfectly reflect their personality and powers.

The design of Superman's modern suit in Man of Steel is a nod to the character's classic costume with an update for the modern audience. Similarly, Wonder Woman's armor in Batman v Superman and in Wonder Woman is functional and stylish, reflecting her warrior background.

The attention to detail in the costume design is remarkable, with each piece perfectly crafted to create a cohesive and visually stunning world. The costumes are a crucial part of the character's identity and add to the overall aesthetic of the Snyderverse, making it a visually impressive and memorable cinematic universe.

8) Supporting cast

An impressive supporting cast that elevates the storytelling (Image via DC Studios)

One of the many strengths of the Snyderverse is its talented supporting cast, who bring depth and nuance to the characters they portray. From Amy Adams as Lois Lane to Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent, each actor brings their unique style and interpretation to their role, adding depth to the world and the characters.

The supporting cast is filled with established talent and includes actors like Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, who bring fresh energy to the films.

These actors bring a sense of authenticity to their roles, making the Snyderverse feel more grounded and realistic. Needless to say, the supporting cast is a crucial part of Snyderverse's success.

7) Political commentary

A unique and thought-provoking take on current political issues (Image via DC Studios)

Snyderverse was fearless in tackling complex political issues, adding another layer of depth to the storytelling.

Man of Steel touches on immigration, as Kal-El struggles to find his place in a society that is not his own. Batman v Superman explores the dangers of unchecked power, with Lex Luthor manipulating events to achieve his own goals.

The films provide commentary on current political issues, encouraging viewers to think more deeply about the world around them. This approach is not only thought-provoking but also adds a level of realism and relevance to the storytelling.

By exploring complex political themes, the Snyderverse offers a unique perspective on the superhero genre.

6) Mythological elements

Snyderverse adds a mythological element that enhances the storytelling (Image via DC Studios)

Snyderverse films delve into mythological elements, bringing a sense of grandeur and a feeling of epicness to the storytelling. By exploring themes of destiny, power, and responsibility, the films go beyond typical superhero fare, delving into more profound philosophical questions about what it means to be a hero.

The mythological elements give the films a timeless quality, imbuing them with a sense of gravitas and importance. The depiction of the Kryptonian society in Man of Steel is a fascinating exploration of alien culture and history, while the portrayal of the Amazons in Wonder Woman adds depth and dimension to the character.

Snyderverse films use mythological elements to create a sense of wonder and awe, making them truly unforgettable.

5) Action scenes

Snyderverse is known for its impressive and visually stunning action scenes (Image via DC Studios)

The Snyderverse is known for its incredible action scenes that are among the best in superhero cinema. The fight choreography is impressive, with the characters displaying a range of skills and abilities that are thrilling as they are visually stunning.

Snyder's use of slow-motion shots adds to the cinematic experience, giving the audience a chance to appreciate the full impact of the action. The Snyderverse is filled with unforgettable action scenes that showcase the characters' strength and power. This is very clearly seen in Superman's battle against Zod in Man of Steel and in the epic clash between Batman and Superman in Batman v Superman,

These scenes are a testament to Snyder's unique vision and style, making the Snyderverse a standout in the superhero genre.

4) World-building

Snyder created a world that feels lived-in and rewarding for long-time fans (Image via DC Studios)

The Snyderverse is a universe that is rich in detail, with a cohesive and interconnected storyline that spans multiple films. From the introduction of Krypton and its technology in Man of Steel to the reveal of Darkseid and the New Gods in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the world-building is impressive.

The films are filled with references and Easter eggs that reward long-time fans. These range from the inclusion of the Robin suit in Batman v Superman to the appearance of the Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The world of the Snyderverse feels lived-in, with each film adding to the overall story and expanding the universe in exciting new ways. The attention to detail in world-building is a testament to the creativity and dedication of the filmmakers, making the Snyderverse a standout in the superhero genre.

3) Depth of characters

Snyder takes a nuanced approach to character development (Image via DC Studios)

One of the most underrated aspects of the Snyderverse is its nuanced approach to its characters. The films go beyond traditional superhero tropes to explore the complexities and motivations of each character in depth.

In Man of Steel, Snyder gives us a new take on Superman, exploring his struggle to find his place in a world that often fears him. Similarly, Batman v Superman gives us a new version of Batman that is battle-worn and deeply traumatized, exploring the character's darker aspects.

The film also introduces Wonder Woman, adding a new depth to the character and her mythology. The Snyderverse is a universe that is not afraid to delve into the complexities of its characters, creating a unique and exciting take on the superhero genre.

2) Score

Snyderverse has an impressive score that adds to the cinematic experience (Image via DC Studios)

The music of the Snyderverse is one of its standout aspects, adding an extra layer of emotion and intensity to each film. Hans Zimmer's score for Man of Steel is a masterclass in superhero scoring that fits perfectly with the film's tone

Similarly, Junkie XL's score for Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League is a bold and innovative take on superhero music. It incorporates industrial and electronic elements to create a unique sound that perfectly fits Snyder's vision.

The score adds a layer of depth to the film, enhancing the emotional impact of the scenes and elevating the overall cinematic experience. Snyderverse's music is nothing short of iconic, and it's a testament to the talent of the composers and the filmmakers.

1) Cinematography

Snyderverse has stunning visuals and cinematography that are a hallmark of Zack Snyder's work (Image via DC Studios)

The cinematography in the Snyderverse is a standout aspect that truly sets these films apart. Director Zack Snyder is known for his unique visual style, and his work in the DC universe is no exception.

Each frame is carefully crafted, with stunning slow-motion sequences and striking color grading that add depth and dimension to the scene. The use of lighting and composition is also impressive, creating a cinematic experience that is both visually stunning and emotionally impactful.

The cinematography of the Snyderverse is a true testament to the former DC director's skills and dedication to creating a truly memorable and immersive world.

