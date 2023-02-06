DCEU: After Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman faces uncertain future

The future of the iconic Wonder Woman, portrayed by Gal Gadot in the DC Universe (DCU), has been a topic of much speculation in recent months.

Following Henry Cavill's departure from the role of Superman and the exit of director Patty Jenkins from Wonder Woman 3, fans are now wondering about the fate of Gadot's portrayal of the iconic Amazon warrior.

Although details have not yet been disclosed, it has been confirmed that Gadot will make a cameo appearance as Wonder Woman in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

With the latest trailer showcasing glimpses of Wonder Woman, fans are excited about Gadot's future at DCU, particularly since there have been no updates about the same in James Gunn's new DCU slate.

James Gunn's role in the future of Gal Gadot in the DCU

James Gunn holds the key to Gadot's future in the DCU (Image via Sportskeeda)

James Gunn, the co-head of DCU, is said to have left the door open for Gal Gadot to either continue as Wonder Woman or leave the franchise. In the latest trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, fans were treated to glimpses of Wonder Woman, leading many to believe that Gadot has chosen to continue in the role.

However, there have been no official announcements regarding her future at DCU, and the new lineup for the franchise does not feature any projects centered solely on Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot's choice in the DCU

Gadot's future in the DCU: Will Wonder Woman return to the big screen? (Image via DC Studios)

Gal Gadot has been a vital part of the Justice League since her first appearance as Wonder Woman in 2017. However, with Jenkins leaving the franchise, the actress faced a difficult decision: To continue with the role of Wonder Woman or step away from DCU entirely.

Fortunately, the most recent trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has provided clues about Gadot's future in the franchise. The trailer features blurry images that depict Wonder Woman's iconic armor and bracelet, hinting that Gadot will continue to portray the character.

The comeback of Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in the highly anticipated film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via DC Studios)

While the exact details of Gal Gadot's role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods has not been confirmed, the presence of Wonder Woman in the film has been teased in the trailer. Fans are curious to learn what part Gadot will portray in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and what implications it holds for her position in the DC Universe.

It is possible that the cameo will be an old recording, but it is also likely that Gadot has chosen to continue with the role of Wonder Woman and work with James Gunn at DCU.

The release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

DC's upcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. While the film will feature a cameo appearance by Wonder Woman, it remains to be seen whether or not this will be the last time audiences will see Gal Gadot in the role.

The highly-anticipated release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, featuring a cameo appearance by Wonder Woman (Image via DC Studios)

Whether or not Wonder Woman will continue to play a significant role in DCU is yet to be determined, and fans will be eagerly waiting for any updates on the matter.

The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in DCU remains uncertain, but the character's appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods has fans hopeful for her role in the new James Gunn's DCU.

