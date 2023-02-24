Following Henry Cavill & Dwayne Johnson's downfall, Shazam's Zachary Levi maybe next

After Henry Cavill's departure from the role of Superman and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam failing to meet expectations, DC fans speculate Zachary Levi may be the next DC actor to face an uncertain future. Needless to say, fans believe that the DC Universe has been facing a downfall.

As the final wave of DCEU films, including Shazam? Fury of the Gods, approaches release, fans are concerned about the predicted earnings of the film. They fear that the film's underwhelming performance may put Levi's future in the DC Universe at risk.

The uncertain fate of Zachary Levi's Shazam in the DC Universe

Will Shazam's uncertain future in the DC Universe affect Zachary Levi? (Image via Warner Bros)

The DC Universe is facing a lot of turmoil due to the underwhelming performance of its latest release, Black Adam. Despite a semi-decent opening, the film failed to impress fans, raising doubts about the franchise's future.

With the last chapter of DCEU coming to a close, the final wave of movies is set to be released before the franchise enters the James Gunn era. These include films like The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

While the trailer for The Flash has generated a lot of positive buzz, the estimated opening weekend earnings for the film has left fans feeling uneasy. As one of the most highly anticipated movies in the lineup, the predicted earnings have raised concerns about the franchise's future and the fate of the lead actor, Zachary Levi.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods' predicted opening weekend earnings

Fans are worried about Shazam! Fury of the Gods' predicted opening weekend earnings (Image via Warner Bros)

Predicted domestic opening weekend earnings for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is only $52 million, similar to its predecessor. This is a cause for concern for Levi, who plays the titular character, as it may fall behind Black Adam's earnings and further harm his standing in the DCU. The trailer for the movie has received mixed responses, with some fans excited and others underwhelmed.

Although the movie may exceed its predicted earnings, the film's success will largely depend on the reception of both critics and fans. The character's fate depends largely on how well the sequel is received by both fans and critics alike.

Also, the success of Shazam! Fury of the Gods could also determine the future of Black Adam in the franchise, as the two characters are directly linked in the comics.

Final thoughts

The fate of Zachary Levi's Shazam! character in the DC Universe hangs in the balance with the release of Fury of the Gods (Image via Warner Bros)

As the future of Levi's character in DCU hangs in the balance, fans eagerly await how the sequel will perform and what it means for the franchise's future. As mentioned earlier, the underwhelming performance of Black Adam has left fans concerned about the future of DCU.

Predictions for Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opening weekend earnings are lower than expected, and there are worries that Zachary Levi may be the next DC actor to fall from grace.

The movie's success will be crucial in determining Levi's future in the franchise and may also impact the fate of other DC characters. Only time will tell if Shazam! Fury of the Gods can live up to expectations and secure Levi's place in the DCU.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released in theaters across the country on March 17, 2023.

