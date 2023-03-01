8 Marvel & DC shows and movies that flopped for being too woke

Marvel and DC have been at the forefront of the superhero genre for decades, creating beloved characters and stories that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In recent years, both studios have tried to embrace inclusivity and representation in their films and shows, focusing on promoting social justice themes.

However, not every project that has attempted to address these issues has been successful. Some have been criticized for being "too woke," with audiences feeling that the storylines and characters were more concerned with political correctness than engaging storytelling.

This article will explore eight Marvel and DC shows and films that flopped for being too woke. It's important to note that the term "too woke" is controversial, and opinions on what constitutes being overly politically correct vary widely.

We aim not to take a stance on this issue but to examine the reasons behind these projects' underwhelming performances and the lessons that can be learned from their mistakes. While these projects may have had noble intentions, their failure highlights the importance of balancing social justice messaging and compelling storytelling.

1) Birds of Prey (DC)

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in this female-led superhero film that faced criticism for its overt feminist themes (Image via Warner Bros)

Although Birds of Prey was marketed as a feminist superhero movie with its all-female cast and emphasis on women's empowerment, it ultimately fell short of expectations and was deemed a box-office disappointment.

While the film received some positive reviews, it failed to connect with audiences on a larger scale.

Critics argue that the film's feminist themes were too overt and heavy-handed, detracting from the story and potentially alienating viewers.

This criticism underscores the challenge of successfully integrating messages of inclusivity and representation into superhero media while maintaining a strong, engaging narrative that appeals to a broad audience.

2) Captain Marvel (Marvel)

Brie Larson portrays the titular character in this movie, which received backlash for perceived attacks on male audiences (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Marvel's first female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel was highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. Despite its commercial success, the film faced criticism for its lack of character development and heavy-handed messaging.

Some viewers felt that the movie's push for feminism and representation overshadowed the development of its lead character, resulting in a less compelling story.

While the movie is a landmark achievement for representation in superhero films, it also highlights the importance of striking a balance between social commentary and storytelling to create a truly engaging cinematic experience.

3) Wonder Woman 1984 (DC)

Gal Gadot returns as the iconic Amazonian warrior in this '80s-set sequel that drew mixed reviews for its convoluted storyline and lackluster villain (Image via Warner Bros)

The highly anticipated sequel to the massively successful Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 faced high expectations from fans and critics alike. However, the movie faced backlash for its perceived focus on social justice issues over storytelling and its treatment of female characters.

Some viewers felt that the film's overtly political messaging detracted from the storytelling and character development, resulting in a less engaging cinematic experience.

Additionally, some viewers felt that the movie's treatment of female characters needed to be improved, particularly in portraying the film's primary villain. These criticisms highlight the challenge of creating a superhero movie that balances social commentary and representation with compelling storytelling and well-developed characters.

4) CW's Batwoman (DC)

Ruby Rose stars as Kate Kane in this television series, which faced backlash for its focus on LGBTQ+ representation and alleged anti-male rhetoric (Image via CW)

As one of the CW's recent entries in the superhero TV genre, Batwoman has generated praise and criticism for its focus on LGBTQIA+ issues and social commentary.

While many viewers appreciate the show's emphasis on representation and inclusivity, some argue that the messaging is too heavy-handed and detracts from the storytelling.

These viewers have criticized the show's tendency to prioritize social commentary over character development and plot, resulting in a less compelling viewing experience. This highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing social commentary with well-crafted storytelling in superhero media.

5) CW's Supergirl (DC)

Melissa Benoist plays Kara Danvers in this long-running show that has been criticized for its overt political messaging and lack of engaging storylines (Image via CW)

CW's Supergirl has garnered attention for emphasizing social justice messaging. Although the show has received acclaim for featuring female superheroes and LGBTQIA+ characters, it has also faced criticism for prioritizing political messaging over character development and plot advancement.

Certain viewers have expressed that the show's focus on social justice issues has resulted in a less engaging and captivating experience.

This underscores the challenge of creating superhero media that successfully blends social commentary with well-crafted storytelling that can resonate with a diverse audience.

6) Eternals (Marvel)

Despite boasting an all-star cast and tackling important social issues such as diversity and representation, Eternals failed to resonate with audiences (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel's The Eternals has been the subject of criticism due to its alleged prioritization of social justice themes over captivating storytelling. The film, which boasts a diverse cast and tackles issues of inclusivity and representation, has been accused by some viewers of being ''too preachy'' with its messaging.

The film has also been criticized for its pacing and insufficient character development, leading to a lackluster viewing experience.

While the film marks a positive step towards greater representation in the superhero genre, it underscores the difficulty in balancing meaningful commentary and crafting a well-structured narrative that engages audiences.

7) She-Hulk (Marvel)

While promoting themes of female empowerment and gender equality, She-Hulk struggled to gain traction with viewers (Image via Marvel Studios)

The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, She-Hulk, has been criticized for its perceived prioritization of social and political commentary over a gripping plot. Some viewers have argued that the messaging within the show could have been more balanced, without taking away from the development of the characters and the narrative.

While certain individuals have praised the show's focus on representation and inclusivity, others have found it too dominant, causing the story to suffer and the viewing experience to be less entertaining.

This highlights the challenge of balancing social commentary and well-structured storytelling in superhero media, emphasizing the importance of producing a captivating plot to engage and entertain audiences while conveying important social messages.

8) Black Widow (Marvel)

Despite featuring a strong female lead and tackling themes of feminism and gender equality, the movie underperformed at the box office (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Widow's disappointing box office performance has sparked conversations about whether or not the film's emphasis on social justice themes—specifically feminism and gender equality—may have contributed to its failure.

However, it's important to note that the notion that the film was "too woke" is a subject of debate, with varying opinions among viewers and critics.

While some believe that the movie's political correctness may have turned off audiences, others argue that external factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, may have had a more significant impact on its performance.

