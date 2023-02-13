Who plays Supergirl in The Flash? Explained

The Flash is set to be a star-studded affair with a hoard of talented actors involved in the project.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, this movie will mark Supergirl's live-action debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). DCEU fans eagerly anticipating the film's release are curious about who will play the iconic character. This was answered in the recent trailer for The Flash, which revealed Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Supergirl is a popular character in the DC Comics Universe and has been featured in several adaptations, including television series and animated films. In the comics, Supergirl is the cousin of Superman and possesses many of the same powers, including super strength, flight, and heat vision.

Meet the actress behind the cape: Sasha Calle as Supergirl in The Flash

Sasha Calle is Supergirl in the upcoming Flash movie (Image via Getty)

Sasha Calle has been selected to play Supergirl in The Flash. Calle is a Colombian-American actress who has previously appeared in television shows like The Young and the Restless and Socially Awkward. Calle was chosen from a pool of actors who auditioned for the role, beating out other talented actresses to secure the part.

Fans are eager to see how Calle will bring the character of Supergirl to life on the big screen. In the comics, Supergirl is known for her bravery, compassion, and sense of justice. These qualities, combined with her superpowers, make her a beloved character among fans. Calle will be challenged to bring these qualities to life in a live-action setting, but her talent and experience make her well-suited for the task.

With the casting of Sasha Calle as Supergirl in the movie, DCEU is taking a bold step towards representation and diversity in the superhero genre. Calle is the first Latinx actress to play Supergirl in a live-action film, and her casting will bring new perspectives and representation to the franchise.

Sasha Calle's excitement for the role

Sasha Calle's excitement for the role (Image via DC Studios)

Sasha Calle celebrated her debut as Supergirl after the trailer for The Flash was dropped. She took to social media to express her excitement, adding that she had always dreamed of playing a superhero.

Calle also spoke about her admiration for the character of Supergirl, saying that she represents hope and strength and that she was thrilled to bring the character to life on the big screen.

She also shared a video of her reaction to seeing herself in the trailer during the Super Bowl.

Sasha Calle @SashaCalle IF THERES ANYTHING SUPERGIRL HAS TAUGHT ME, IT’S HOPE.



ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE! I LOVE YOU!!!!!! IF THERES ANYTHING SUPERGIRL HAS TAUGHT ME, IT’S HOPE. ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE! I LOVE YOU!!!!!! https://t.co/YEunVB9RMW

Calle even took to Twitter to express her excitement, writing:

"Y'ALL! I LOVE YOU! I PUT MY HEART AND SOUL INTO SUPERGIRL. IT'S SO EXCITING TO FINALLY SHARE A LITTLE BIT OF HER WITH YOU!"

Screenshot of Sasha Calle's tweet (Image via Twitter)

Sasha Calle's time in the DCU

Is Sasha Calle's time in DCU limited? (Image via DC Comics)

Sasha Calle was cast as Supergirl before James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board at DC Studios. However, it remains to be seen if she will continue to play the role in the recently announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Gunn and Safran have suggested that Calle could reprise the role for their project, but have noted that they are still figuring things out. Despite this uncertainty, Calle's Supergirl is prominently featured in the trailer for The Flash, suggesting she will play a significant role in the film.

The Batmans in The Flash

Barry Allen brings together the Batmans (Image via DC Studios)

The trailer for The Flash has also teased the presence of two Batmans in the film. Michael Keaton, who previously portrayed Batman in the Tim Burton-directed Batman films, will be playing one version of the character.

The other Batman will be played by Ben Affleck, who portrayed the character in several movies in DCEU, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The trailer has sparked speculation about the role of both Batmans and how their presence will impact the story.

Final thoughts

The future of the DC Extended Universe: Scarlet Speedster and Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Image via DC Studios)

Sasha Calle has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming film The Flash, and her reaction to seeing herself in the trailer during the Super Bowl was nothing short of exciting. Her debut as Supergirl has been highly anticipated by fans, who were treated to glimpses of her portrayal of the beloved character in the film's trailer.

The film features a talented cast, including two Batmans played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, and promises to be a hit with audiences of all ages. The release of The Flash on June 16, 2023, is an event that fans cannot wait for, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl is sure to be a standout character in the film.

Poll : 0 votes