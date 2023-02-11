Why Ezra Miller's The Flash is shrouded in controversies already

The recent events surrounding actor Ezra Miller have caused much speculation about their future as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Ezra Miller, who first appeared as the Flash in cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, will now play a more prominent role in the standalone film The Flash. The film will explore Barry Allen's background and potentially connect to the famous Flashpoint comic storyline.

Despite their past controversies, including assaults and other legal issues, Warner Bros. reportedly plans to keep Miller on as the Flash. The decision has led to questions about the studio's commitment to Miller and its stance on the controversies.

Legal issues, script changes, and more controversies surrounding Ezra Miller and The Flash

The future of Ezra Miller as The Flash

One of the main controversies surrounding Ezra Miller's casting as the Flash is that they are not a fan-favorite choice for the role. The character has been portrayed by a number of actors over the years, but many fans have grown to love Grant Gustin's portrayal in the popular television series, The Flash.

Fans have expressed their disappointment in Miller's casting, and many have called for Gustin to reprise the role in the new DCU.

The legal controversies surrounding Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller has been involved in several controversies, including choking a woman in Iceland, throwing a chair at an individual, and grooming minors. They are also facing legal issues in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota.

The recent arrests and restraining order in Hawaii caused further speculation about Miller's future as the Flash and as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Despite Miller's past controversies, Warner Bros. seems to be backing them for logistical and financial reasons. It's unclear whether the studio has taken a moral stance on the situation.

The Flash's script changes

Another controversy surrounding The Flash is that the film's script has undergone several changes. The film was initially set to be directed by Rick Famuyiwa, but he left the project due to creative differences with the studio. This has led to several rewrites of the script, which has caused further delays in the film's production.

The repeated modifications to the film's script have sparked concern among fans online, who fear that the end result may fall short of their expectations. Several believe that changes to the script would result in a watered-down version of the beloved character.

The multiverse in The Flash

One of the most significant controversies surrounding The Flash is the film's focus on the multiverse, which is a central concept in DC Comics. It allows for a number of different versions of the same characters to exist in separate universes.

The Flash is set to explore the multiverse, which has led to some concerns from fans. Many worry that the film will not be able to do justice to the concept of the multiverse and that it will be too complex for non-comic book fans to understand.

Others are worried that the film will not balance the different elements of the multiverse effectively and that it will be too focused on rebooting the DCEU at the expense of the character.

James Gunn's vision for DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters

The Flash is set to play a critical role in the reboot of the DC Universe. The film will introduce a new multiverse concept to the franchise, allowing for a new direction and a fresh take on the familiar characters. This multiverse concept will be the foundation for the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters initiative, which promises to bring 10 new movies and TV series to fans.

As the first film in this new direction, The Flash will pave the way for the future of the DC Universe and set the stage for other movies and TV series.

James Gunn, the newly appointed CEO of DC Studios, has been instrumental in this new direction for the franchise. He has been working with the creative team to ensure that the titles in DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters present a fresh and exciting take on beloved characters and stories.

Final thoughts

Despite the controversies surrounding The Flash, there is still a lot of excitement and anticipation for the film. Many fans are eager to see Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck bring their unique interpretation of Batman to the big screen, and they hope that the film will do justice to the reboot of DCU.

While the casting of Ezra Miller as the Flash has been met with controversy, it remains to be seen how they will perform in the role. Fans of the character will have to wait until the film is released to see if Miller can deliver a performance worthy of the Flash.

